INDIANAPOLIS — After falling short in the goal of winning a Big Ten regular-season title, Purdue has put itself in position to hoist a different trophy.
The third-seed Boilermakers (27-6) advanced to the Big Ten tournament final with a workmanlike 75-70 win over seventh-seed Michigan State on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Standout Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey again led the way with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists. There were some anxious moments when Ivey landed hard on his tailbone after being fouled on a drive late in the game, but he emerged unscathed.
Purdue is returning to the Big Ten tournament final for the first time since 2018 and will vie for its first Big Ten tournament title since the Robbie Hummel-led Boilermakers beat Ohio State 65-61 in 2009. The Boilermakers will face fifth-seed Iowa (25-9) on Sunday (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“We have another opportunity to win a championship and take one home to our fans,” Ivey said. “We've just got to lock in tomorrow and read the scout and take Iowa out of what they like to do and just play great team ball tomorrow.”
Purdue held Michigan State to 30% shooting in the first half to build a 27-20 halftime lead, then got going offensively in the second half, shooting 53.6% from the field and 50% (5-of-10) from 3-point range.
“It was more of a defensive game in the first half,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said. “I thought we did a really good job of getting them out of rhythm and contesting their shots, making them shoot tough shots. And obviously in the second half it was more of an offensive game.”
Senior Purdue center Trevion Williams added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Sophomore center Zach Edey (11 points), senior point guard Eric Hunter Jr. (11 points) and sophomore forward Mason Gillis (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Michigan State (22-12) cut Purdue’s lead to 57-56 on a jumper by point guard A.J. Hoggard with 5:45 remaining. But Purdue answered with a 9-0 run, which started with back-to-back 3-pointers from Hunter. Hunter then hit a driving layup to put Purdue up 66-56 with 3:31 left.
“When they cut it to one, we really showed some grit, some character there to be able to make plays,” Painter said. “Trevion made some really nice passes. Eric Hunter stepped up and made a couple huge 3s in that stretch. I thought that was kind of the decisive run for us.”
Hoggard led Michigan State with 17 points, with senior forward Gabe Brown adding 16 points. Michigan State guard Tyson Walker, who hit a game-winning 3-pointer in Michigan State’s 68-65 win over Purdue during the regular season, left the game early with an ankle injury. Hoggard also played much of the game through an injured ankle.
“To have two ankle injuries in 20 seconds to my two point guards was a tough situation,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Tyson couldn't go, and give A.J. credit. He went back and got heavily taped and just did what he had to do.”
Purdue beat Iowa twice during the regular season but will face a Hawkeyes team that is on a tear from long range. Iowa has made 40 3-pointers in its first three Big Ten tournament games, including 14 in an 80-77 semifinal win over Indiana on Saturday.
“They will go smaller and really put you in binds, and that's going to happen in this game,” Painter said. “I don't know how much it will happen, but it's definitely going to happen. They spread you out. They have quickness. They have good size. They can play bigger. They can play smaller.”
