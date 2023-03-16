COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tobin Anderson at first joked he hadn’t seen the viral video that made him an instant social media star Wednesday night.
But it didn’t take long for the Fairleigh Dickinson head coach to fess up.
Anderson also didn’t do much to walk back the message in that video – that the 16th-seeded Knights believe they can beat No. 1-seed Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
“We believe we’ve got a chance to win,” Anderson said in the bowels of Nationwide Arena on Thursday. “You have to believe that, and we do. We do. We think we have a chance to win. We have to play extremely well and hope they don’t play maybe as well, but that’s part of life.
“So we’ll bring our best shot tomorrow, and we’ll play as well as we can.”
Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15) is riding high in Anderson’s first season following a remarkable turnaround from a 4-20 campaign in 2021-22.
And there is precedent for such an unthinkable upset. The University of Maryland-Baltimore County routed top-seeded Virginia 74-54 in the opening round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, providing hope for the big dance’s ultimate underdogs forever forward.
The Boilermakers (28-5) have their own recent history of being on the wrong side of an upset. Purdue’s NCAA Tournament run ended last year as a No. 3 seed with a 67-64 loss against 15th-seeded Saint Peters in the Sweet 16.
In 2021, the fourth-seeded Boilermakers were stunned 78-69 in overtime against 13th-seeded North Texas in the first round.
It’s safe to say this Purdue team won’t overlook the upstart Knights, who blasted Texas Southern 84-61 in a First Four game Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio.
“I would say that we have to go into every single game with utmost respect of the competition, whoever we’re playing, no matter their name,” junior forward Mason Gillis said. “And whenever we step between the lines, we have to stay focused on our game plan – and throughout the game stay focused on our game plan – not get comfortable if we’re up, in the lead and they come back and score, they start pressing us and we’re lackadaisical on what we’re supposed to be doing.
“I told the guys all year our game plan wins. What we do wins. And if we stay with that, I’m not worried about much.”
Fairleigh Dickinson gives up quite a bit of height to the Boilers. In fact, the Knights are the shortest team on aggregate in this year’s 68-team field, and starting center Ansley Almonor is 10 inches shorter than Purdue’s 7-foot-4 Zach Edey.
But the underdogs believe they might be able to rattle Purdue with their press.
Fairleigh Dickinson hounded Texas Southern into 14 turnovers in the First Four, but its most impressive defensive stat came on the perimeter. The Tigers were just 1-of-17 from 3-point range, with the lone connection coming long after the contest had been decided.
That was out of character for the Knights on the season.
Fairleigh Dickinson is 361st in the nation in Ken Pomeroy’s highly regarded defensive rankings. It allowed opponents to shoot 36.9% from 3-point range (329th in the nation) and gave up a 56.1% clip inside the perimeter (353rd).
The Knights will press aggressively, but they are prone to giving up easy scoring opportunities if opponents break the initial trap.
The Boilermakers expect Fairleigh Dickinson to push the tempo on both ends of the court Friday night.
“They shoot a lot of threes and press a lot,” Edey said. “They’re smaller, so they get out in transition. They’re quick. Definitely a different look than what we’re used to in the Big Ten, but they’re good for sure.”
If it seems as though the Knights are playing with nothing to lose, that’s not far from the truth.
They lost the Northeast Conference Tournament championship game 67-66 against regular-season champion Merrimack. But the Warriors aren’t eligible for the NEC’s automatic berth because they are still in their probationary period as they transition to Div. I.
So Fairleigh Dickinson already has witnessed its postseason mortality and lived to tell the tale. They’ve already won once in their second life and have fully enjoyed the celebration.
If their obvious confidence provides some bulletin board material for the Boilers, the Knights believe that can be a double-edged sword.
“(Purdue is) trying to win a national championship,” Anderson said. “I don’t think they need any extra motivation. But I probably gave them a little bit (in the viral video). But that will crank us up a little bit. We’ll be more on edge because of that.
“I told the guys, ‘I’m sorry about that, fellas.’ We’ll have to back it up. We have to play well because I said that.”