Defensive end George Karlaftis and wide receiver David Bell played important roles in Purdue posting its first nine-win season since 2003.
Both could hear their names called early in this week’s NFL draft.
Karlaftis is projected as a first-round pick, while Bell could end up being picked as high as late in the first round. Both declared for the draft following the end of their junior seasons and opted not to play in the Music City Bowl.
Pro Football Focus has Karlaftis going 26th overall in the first round to the Tennessee Titans in its latest mock draft, with Bell projected as a third-round pick.
At Purdue, the 6-foot-4, 266-pound Karlaftis proved he was an every down defensive lineman, as proficient in stopping the run from the edge as he was getting to the quarterback. He finished his Purdue career with 14 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception.
Comparisons have been made between Karlaftis and another former Purdue pass rushing standout, Ryan Kerrigan, who was the last Boilermaker to be picked in the first round when he went 16th overall to the Washington Commanders in 2011. Kerrigan has been a four-time Pro Bowler in an 11-year NFL career with Washington and Philadelphia Eagles.
Karlaftis is part of a draft this season heavy on edge rushers, which includes Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia’s Travon Walker, Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson.
"My best football is ahead of me," Karlaftis told ESPN.com. "Without a single doubt in my mind, I know that. In my heart of hearts, I believe I should be the No. 1 (overall) pick. Whether the teams feel like that or Twitter or Instagram, ESPN -- if they don't feel like that, it's fine. But that's how I feel."
Bell, at 6-1 and 212 pounds, was a consistent pass-catcher in three years at Purdue, finishing his college career with 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 TDs. Twice, Bell eclipsed more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season, including in 2021, when he earned Big Ten wide receiver of the year honors with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six TDs.
Bell considers his hands his greatest strength.
“Being able to catch the ball wherever the ball is thrown to me,” Bell said. “Whether that’s short, medium, long and also my contested catches.”
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm compared Bell’s route-running ability to Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice, whom Brohm briefly teamed with when he was a backup quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers.
“He’s definitely the greatest receiver of all time, so when you get mentioned in that category, you definitely have to sit back to see are you really that good?” Bell said. “I’m not there yet, but hopefully I’ll be able to get there.
“Things that I think makes a receiver a great route runner, selling vertical as much as you can and being able to sink your hips at the top of the route, and also being able to get out of routes, explosiveness.”
Clocked at 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash, Bell doesn’t possess elite receiver speed, but his production and body frame has drawn the attention of NFL scouts and decision makers. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bell talked with the Miami Dolphins and former Dolphins and Patriots All-Pro receiver Wes Welker, who is now the receivers coach with Miami.
Bell was impressed with Welker’s football IQ.
“We went over the playbook. At that moment, I realized how smart he was,” Bell said. “He taught me that I needed to understand how to play inside and outside if I wanted to have the opportunity to play in the NFL.”
An Indianapolis native and former Warren Central standout, Bell also talked with the Indianapolis Colts.
“They were just asking me general questions about family life, why I chose Purdue,” Bell said. “I really wouldn’t mind coming here, but whatever team drafts me I’ll be ready for the opportunity.”