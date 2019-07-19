CHICAGO — A growing crowd gathered around Purdue sophomore receiver Rondale Moore shortly before he spoke at Big Ten Football Media Days late Friday afternoon.
These are heady days for Moore, who won the Paul Hornung award following a breakout freshman season and was recently named the eighth-best college football player by Sports Illustrated going into the 2019 season.
To deal with expectations, Moore’s staying true to his small-town, New Albany roots.
“Staying grounded is the easiest part of it all,” Moore said. “With the guys I have here, with the family I have at home, they all treat me the same. They don’t treat me any differently.”
To recap, Moore’s terrific freshman season included 1,164 yards receiving and 12 receiving TDs and 203 yards rushing and two more rushing TDs. He returned punts and kicks. His playmaking ability was a big reason Purdue ranked 13th nationally in total offense and sixth nationally in red-zone efficiency.
“Rondale is a guy we don't have to worry about,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I think he'll handle it great. He's exceeded our expectations, and our expectations were high from the get-go. He's somebody when the lights come on, it doesn't faze him one bit. He's a special talent.”
Moore’s athletic past began at New Albany, where he teamed with Romeo Langford to help lead the Bulldogs to a state basketball title. But at 5-foot-8, Moore accepted his future wasn’t going to be on the hardwood. As the 6-4 Langford moved on to Indiana before being drafted by the Boston Celtics in June, Moore took a different path. He sat out most of his junior year of high school before transferring to go across the river at Trinity in Louisville, Ky.
It was a risk. Moore still had a few scholarship offers despite not playing but had to prove himself his senior year to land scholarships from bigger programs.
“That was a blessing and a curse because I didn’t really know much about football, and I got to sit out for a year and basically just watch film,” Moore said.
Moore and Langford still talk every day. They are part of a group of former New Albany teammates that still Snapchat and play Fortnite.
“We both have the same dreams as far as taking care of our families and making a living for ourselves,” Moore said. “Unfortunately, we’ve had to take separate paths, but he’s had a good work ethic, and I’ve seen that through him. We’re both trying to do the same thing, and that’s make a better life for our families.”
There is more Moore thinks he can accomplish as a sophomore. He’s gained 10 pounds during the offseason and at 185 pounds figures he can take more of the hits Big Ten defenders will deliver during the course of the season. Brohm intends to try to create more space and different scehemes for Moore in the return game. Despite Moore’s dynamic speed, he was unable to break a punt or kick return for a touchdown last season.
“I’m really excited for that because at the end of the day, it puts our offense in better field position,” Moore said. “So I definitely need to step it up there and contribute in the special teams.”
Moore’s primary goal this season is to bring a championship back to West Lafayette and believes by pushing himself to become an even better player as a sophomore, he can help the Boilermakers accomplish that goal.
“I can’t live off of last year’s hype,” Moore said. “That doesn’t help me play at the end of the day. No one cares that it was put out there because at the end of the day my goal is to play at the next level, and I know I’m not the best football player in America right now.”
