Few – if anyone – sacrificed as much for Purdue’s men’s basketball team this season as Trevion Williams.
Now it’s time for the 6-foot-10 center to do what’s best for himself.
Williams announced via social media Friday he will forego his extra “COVID” season of eligibility and enter the NBA draft.
“It’s time for me to take the next step in my basketball journey,” Williams wrote in an Instagram post, “and (I) will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA draft and signing with an agent.”
That most likely brings to an end a four-year career with the Boilermakers that included 1,410 points, 905 rebounds and 238 assists. Williams joins former Michigan State star Draymond Green as the only Power 5 conference players with at least 1,400 points, 900 rebounds and 200 assists while starting fewer than 50% of their team’s games since 2000.
One year after being named first-team All-Big Ten and honorable mention All-American, Williams accepted a sixth man role behind 7-4 center Zach Edey. Despite making just four starts and averaging 20.1 minutes, Williams averaged 12 points and 7.4 rebounds while leading Purdue with 112 assists and 35 steals.
“This is just a different team because he’s first-team all-league the year before, so a lot of people have tried to discuss (Williams and Edey) playing together, and that’s what we – I even talked about that,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said between the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee. “We did a little bit of that in the summer, but we’ve struggled some. Here in the past month we’ve been better defensively, but from a ball-screen defense, transition defense, actually defensive standpoint, that really puts a burden on our team when we’re that way.
“Now when (Williams is) in there by himself, he’s got a lot of space with the skill we put on the floor, and so does Zach obviously. … (Williams) has been great. He’s kept a good attitude. It’s been frustrating at times, and you understand that. You want to do well. You want to help your team. Then you don’t get to play quite as much. But if you look how efficient those guys have been, they’ve both done a really good job.”
In three postseason games this season, Williams averaged 15.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He led Purdue with 22 points in an 81-71 second-round victory against Texas and had 16 points and eight rebounds in the third-seeded Boilers’ 67-64 loss to No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the Sweet 16.
Williams entered his name in the draft pool last year before withdrawing and returning to Purdue. He’s projected as a second-round pick this year.
Williams joins Boilers guard Jaden Ivey in this draft class. Ivey, a projected top-five pick, announced his intention to enter the draft Thursday.
“What a ride this has been,” Williams wrote. “Four years ago, when I started this journey at Purdue, there was no way to envision what my time here would become. It’s been filled with many more highs than lows, and I wouldn’t trade one second of this journey for anything.
“My brothers and I have accomplished a lot, and I hope that we leave this program in better shape than when we arrived.”