Jaden Ivey is going pro.
The Purdue All-American announced on social media Thursday he will forego his final two seasons of college eligibility and enter the NBA draft – where he is a projected top-five pick.
“This has been a lifelong dream of mine,” Ivey wrote at the conclusion of a note posted on his Twitter account, “and I am beyond excited for this journey.”
Ivey averaged 17.3 points as a sophomore this season for the Boilermakers, helping the program to its first No. 1 ranking in the Associated Press poll and its fourth Sweet 16 in its last five NCAA Tournament appearances.
Third-seeded Purdue’s season ended March 25 with a 67-64 loss against No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in the East Regional semifinals at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Ivey struggled in the contest, shooting 4-of-12 from the field and 1-of-6 from 3-point range and finishing with nine points.
It was the first time he failed to score in double figures since a 70-64 win against Northwestern on Feb. 16. Ivey’s lone 3-pointer came with eight seconds remaining and cut the Boilers’ deficit to 65-64. A potential tying shot from the logo near midcourt hit the front of the rim and bounced off as time expired.
Ivey scored 22 points in a first-round victory against Yale and had 18 – including two critical late 3-pointers – in a second-round win against Texas.
“Ivey’s obviously a special player,” Longhorns coach Chris Beard said after the game. “… He got loose from us a few times, and give him a lot of credit. He’s one of the quickest, fastest players that I’ve ever seen on tape, and he was just as fast in person.
“His speed’s an issue. He got downhill on us a little bit late in the second half.”
Ivey shot 35.8% from 3-point range and averaged 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists while improving his all-around game after a standout freshman season.
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound guard is projected to be selected fourth overall in the latest mock drafts from NBC Sports, USA Today and The Sporting News.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of basketball,” Ivey wrote. “He has given me the passion, confidence and drive to pursue this dream of mine. To my support system, my family – thank you for loving and supporting me through all the challenges and adversities that I have endured throughout my basketball career. I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, wisdom and love.
“To my teammates, thank you for making the last two years unforgettable. Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court. I’m very thankful to have been a part of something special. To Coach (Matt) Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program. You have not only helped me become a better player but a better person off the court. I am forever grateful to know a person like you.
“To Boiler Nation, you made every game special. Thank you for all of your support. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA draft.”
Ivey is the third player to bid farewell to the program since the season ended last week.
Senior Sasha Stefanovic announced earlier this week he will not exercise the extra year of eligibility granted to him because of the COVID pandemic and will instead pursue a professional career. The 6-5 guard shot 38% from 3-point range and averaged 10.4 points this season.
Junior guard Isaiah Thompson entered the transfer portal after starting 20 games and averaging 4.2 points while shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.