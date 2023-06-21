TORONTO, Ontario -- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced Purdue will play Alabama in a doubleheader in Toronto on Dec. 9 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum. The highly anticipated event marks the first Hall of Fame event in Toronto since 2019.
The Boilermakers and Crimson Tide will be joined by TCU and Clemson in a game north of the border in Canada. Times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to head to Toronto to play another great opponent in Alabama," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "It promises to be an outstanding event with four outstanding teams in a great city, and I know our fans and players are looking forward to the opportunity.”
This marks the third released game of Purdue’s non-conference schedule after it was announced Purdue will play Xavier in the Gavitt Games on Nov. 13 and face Arizona in the Indy Classic on Dec. 16. The Boilermakers will also compete in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational alongside Kansas, Tennessee, Gonzaga, Marquette, UCLA, Syracuse and Chaminade.
Purdue’s schedule after its opening two games of the season features Xavier (Nov. 13), Maui Invitational (Nov. 20-22), unannounced non-conference game, two Big Ten games (first week of December), Alabama (Dec. 9, in Toronto) and Arizona (Dec. 16, in Indianapolis), setting the stage for maybe the most-difficult schedule in the country.
The final five non-conference games, as well as the Maui schedule, will be announced when they become available.
Alabama and Purdue earned two of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament this spring and combined to spend 28 weeks in the AP top five and nine of the 19 weeks in the top spot (Purdue 7, Alabama 2). Purdue, Alabama and Marquette (a possible Maui opponent) are the only power-conference teams to win both the regular-season and tournament titles a year ago.
Alabama expects to be ranked near the top 10 of the early season AP Top 25 polls after posting a 31-6 record while winning the SEC regular-season and tournament championships. The Crimson Tide lost standouts Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako to the NBA Draft and Jaden Bradley to Arizona but welcome in a strong transfer class.
Purdue leads the series with Alabama by a 5-3 margin, winning two of three games against the Crimson Tide during the Painter era. The Boilermakers defeated Alabama 66-47 in Mackey Arena in Dec. 2010, and 73-65 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in December 2009. Alabama won the last meeting, a 65-56 decision in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in November 2011.