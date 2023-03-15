Welcome back to the madness.
Purdue’s women’s basketball team will make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017 on Thursday at 7 p.m. with a First Four game against St. John’s (22-8) at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
It’s another step forward for second-year head coach Katie Gearlds, who is leading the Boilermakers back to national relevancy. And it’s a dream come true for fifth-year guard Cassidy Hardin.
The Center Grove product delayed her entrance to medical school for one final shot at the Big Dance.
Her gamble paid off with a 19-10 season and the program’s 27th trip to the NCAA tourney.
“Obviously, I’ve been here for a long time, and I decided to come back for my fifth year to make the NCAA Tournament,” Hardin said during Wednesday’s media availability. “So to be able to do that, to have this opportunity and come and represent Purdue and hopefully make some noise in the tournament, is surreal.”
The Boilers already have made some noise in Columbus this season. On Jan. 29, Purdue upset then No. 2 Ohio State 73-65 for the first true road victory against an AP top-five opponent in program history.
Three days earlier, the Boilermakers upset then No. 22 Illinois 63-52 in Champagne, Illinois, part of a 9-8 Big Ten season that represented the program’s first winning mark in conference play in five years.
Purdue finished 17-15 last season in its first year under Gearlds, including a first-round victory against Southern Illinois in the WNIT.
Thursday offers a chance to continue the program’s rise on a bigger national stage.
“Just proud to be here, proud to lead Purdue back,” Gearlds said. “Excited just to be on a journey with our group. I think we’ve got one player on our team who’s experienced this. The 11 others have not. So just excited to watch them go through it all.
“I don’t like them to have their phones out, but they can have them out as much as they can and just soak in the moment and live in the moment as best as they can.”
Gearlds had a 103-30 record as a player for the Boilermakers from 2003-07, beginning her career as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and finishing as the Most Outstanding Player in the Big Ten Tournament.
After a three-year career with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, she began her head coaching career at Marian in 2013. Her nine seasons with the Indianapolis-based Knights included back-to-back NAIA Div. II national championships in 2016 and 2017.
She’s hoping to bring similar postseason success back to West Lafayette. The Boilermakers are the only Big Ten women’s program to win a basketball national championship (in 1999) and lead the conference with three Final Four appearances.
But Purdue’s return to the NCAA Tournament was a long time in the making.
“It’s been a fun journey with our group,” Gearlds said. “Obviously, all spring and summer we talked a lot about what we wanted the next year to look like. We didn’t want to play in the NIT. We wanted to play in the NCAA March Madness. Changed the pass code on our locker rooms to make sure it said something to do with March because we wanted to give ourselves an opportunity.
“First day of practice, they came in, ‘Hey, what are your goals?’ It was to get to the (NCAA) Tournament. Basically just told them they gave me permission to coach them harder, and they’ve accepted that. They stayed together through some tough times. When it got a little grim maybe, they just buckled down and battled through it together. Just excited to be here with them.”
Standing in the Boilers’ way is a St. John’s team making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2016 that spent multiple weeks in the AP Top 25.
The Red Storm are led by a pair of double-digit scorers – Jayla Everett (15.8 points per game) and Kadaja Bailey (13.3) – and the Big East Sixth Woman of the Year in Unique Drake.
Thursday’s winner will face sixth-seeded North Carolina in the Round of 64.
“I’ve told everybody this. Anyone you’re playing now is a good team,” Red Storm coach Joe Tartamella said. “Coming out of the Big Ten, (Purdue’s) league has been extremely strong all year from top to bottom. I was just telling my assistants they’re in some ways similar to us in weird ways. They’ve got talent all over the floor. They can shoot the ball really well. They play quickly.
“So we’ve got a great opportunity (Thursday) and obviously playing against a great team, but that’s the beauty of the tournament. So we’re going to go out and do what we do and hopefully execute a bit better than they do.”
The Boilermakers average 70.7 points and shoot 32.6% from 3-point range.
Fifth-year guard Lasha Petree (14.5 points per game, 36.6% 3-point shooting), senior guard Abbey Ellis (11.4, 37.2%) and fifth-year forward Caitlyn Harper (10.3, 32.7%) lead the offense.
Petree is the newcomer, transferring in from Rutgers after spending the previous three seasons at Bradley.
The 6-foot shooter came to Purdue because she had faith in the foundation Gearlds laid.
“We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season, but through it all, with the ups and the downs, we always remembered that we wanted to get to this tournament in the spot that we are,” Petree said. “Coach Gearlds has always said throughout the season that we belong here, and I believe that to be true.”