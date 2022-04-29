Former Purdue wide receiver David Bell was picked in the third round (99th overall) by the Cleveland Browns on Friday night.
An Indianapolis native and former Warren Central standout, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Bell earned Big Ten receiver of the year honors in 2021 with 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six TDs.
Overall, Bell was productive throughout his three years at Purdue, finishing his career with 232 catches for 2,946 yards and 21 TDs.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has compared Bell’s route-running ability to Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. But a slow time in the 40-yard dash (4.68 seconds) at the NFL Scouting Combine caused Bell’s stock to fall a bit.
Bell is the second Purdue wide receiver picked in the last two years. New Albany native and former Purdue standout Rondale Moore was taken in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2021 NFL draft.