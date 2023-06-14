WEST LAFAYETTE – National Player of the Year Zach Edey has reached a state of contentment.
He was back at Purdue in an official capacity Wednesday as the Boilermakers embarked on summer workouts. After dancing with the prospect of turning pro, Edey was at peace with his decision to come back to Purdue for his fourth season.
“It was a tough in a way, but it was easy in a way because there’s no way I could screw it up,” Edey said at Purdue’s Cardinal Court after the Boilermakers’ workout. “I wanted to do what makes me happy, and I think that was lost on me a little bit in the decision process. I decided that this group of guys makes a great team, and we have great aspirations.”
Edey noted he is getting NIL compensation and opportunities, though he also noted he felt he would have been able to be paid well in the NBA, too, so it wasn’t the primary reason he returned to the Boilermakers. Edey also said his return has zero to do with national accolades.
“It was an honor to be National Player of the Year, but that’s not the reason I came back. The reason I came back was to compete with these guys, win some basketball games and have a lot of fun,” Edey said.
Edey’s teammates — the bulk of Purdue’s 29-6 Big Ten regular season and tournament champion team returns for another run — are no doubt pleased they have their 7-foot-4 big man to play off of once more.
“It opens up the floor and makes my life easier just throwing it up to him. It opens up drives and shots. They’re going to have to play something different with him this year,” Purdue guard Braden Smith said.
Purdue coach Matt Painter is obviously pleased to have one of the best players in the country back, though he would have been happy if Edey got the NBA opportunity he wanted, too.
“The one thing that gets lost, especially with fans, they just want him to come back, but we wanted what’s best for him. When you care about somebody, that’s what you want,” Painter said.
Painter made the case Purdue was a soft landing for Edey, who didn’t generate much in the way of NBA Draft interest despite his dominance at the college level.
“He was probably the most improved player (in college basketball) last year, so why leave the environment where you’ve made that kind of improvement if you want to have that long career?” Painter asked. “That being said, if he could have got somebody who could have guaranteed a first-round (selection) or someone would guarantee he’d be in a rotation, he’d have jumped at that … and rightfully so.”
Painter also felt Edey would have received a guaranteed contract and likely would have been picked in the 40s or 50s overall.
While Purdue won’t likely mess too much with what made Edey successful in the first place — 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 60.7% shooting last season — Painter did hint the Boilermakers might make use of what he believes is a more versatile skill set Edey possesses.
“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel. He just has to get better at what he does, but what you see in a workout form? He’s a lot better shooter. He didn’t shoot before. When you shoot 73% or 74% from the line, I think (shooting from the perimeter) is something that he could do,” Painter noted.
Edey feels going through the NBA process was educational for the teams looking at him. He feels he can move better than the perception about him and got a chance to shoot a little bit, too.
“I know my game well at this point, and NBA teams know my game and what I can do and what I need to work on. I think it showed some people what they didn’t know about me — that I can move well and that I can shoot well,” Edey said.
Edey did admit he gained some motivation out of the process, too.
“I think there was some sentiment about me that I’ve hit my ceiling. Which I don’t think I have. I’ve been playing basketball for a short time, and I’ve made strides every year. I just have to prove people wrong,” Edey said.