Three observations from Purdue’s 38-31 loss to Minnesota:
• Purdue’s secondary remains a mess. There were too many breakdowns in coverage, too many receivers running wide open down in the middle of the field and too many bad angles taken by defensive backs to prevent Minnesota receivers from generating yardage after the catch. The Boilermakers must figure out whether it’s a personnel issue or a scheme issue because it won’t get any easier next week facing No. 12 Penn State, which embarrassed Maryland 59-0 on Friday night.
• Freshman punter Brooks Cormier was a bright spot for the Boilermakers in the loss to Minnesota, averaging 45.2 yards on five punts. Cormier boomed a career-high 69-yard punt in the first quarter down to Minnesota’s 2-yard line, which helped flip field position and set up an early Purdue field goal.
• Freshman receiver David Bell has a chance to be special. Bell made several catches in traffic and showed good speed, route running ability and hands in catching eight passes for 114 yards against Minnesota. A former Warren Central standout from Indianapolis, Bell will be counted on going forward for as long as Rondale Moore is out with his leg injury.
