WEST LAFAYETTE — Based on the plan Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry had going into Penn State's game against No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday -- despite an 80-60 defeat suffered by the Nittany Lions -- you can't really say the main principles of the plan didn't work.
Penn State started Michael Henn, a power forward built like a defensive end, to body 7-foot-4 Purdue center Zach Edey in the lane. On the catch, Edey was immediately double-teamed. Penn State defenders kept their hands high to make it harder for Edey to find open shooters on the perimeter.
Meanwhile, Purdue guards Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith were kept under close watch by the remaining Nittany Lions defenders. When Edey isn't keeping up with his 22 points-per-game pace, it's Loyer (12.4 points per game) or Smith (9.5 points per game) who usually makes up for the scoring production.
So what happened? Penn State held Edey to just nine shots. Smith was barely below average at nine points, but Loyer was held to just five points.
That's the first time that combination of events has happened to Purdue in a Big Ten game all season. You can take it to the bank Shrewsberry would have taken those numbers and ran with them had he been told that's what the Purdue trio would finish with.
"I thought (Shrewsberry's) game plan, dragging Edey out with Henn, was very intelligent," Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
The problem? No one accounted for 29 points from Mason Gillis because why would you account for 29 points from Mason Gillis? His career high before Wednesday was 14. He had had only three double-digit scoring games all season.
Shrewsberry was left to throw up his hands. Because he's a former Purdue assistant, his discontent was hued in the form of admiration toward a team he helped put together, but that didn't make his sense of frustration any less palpable.
Shrewsberry was asked whether he thought Penn State defended well ... outside of Gillis.
"Yeah. We had a chance to choose who took the shots for them. It doesn’t always work because they run good offense, and they can move you in different places, but we wanted people to take more shots than Zach. We didn’t want that person to be Fletcher because he’s been killing people,” Shrewsberry said.
Mission accomplished ... until it wasn't. Limiting Edey, Loyer and Smith wasn't enough. Gillis not only set a Mackey Arena record for 3-pointers in a game (nine), he also left Penn State in the unenviable purgatory of Other Than That, How Was The Play, Mrs. Lincoln?
Gillis' explosion was an extreme example but evidence nonetheless of the vise Purdue puts opponents in.
You can have your best scouting report ready for them — and it might even work in part — but they still have tools in their box to beat you anyway.
Painter knows exactly what he has in his pocket.
"We don't have to scheme against them. They have to scheme against us. If they don't have scheme against us, you'll see what happened in the second half at Palestra," said Painter, referring to Edey's 16 second-half points in a 76-63 victory over Penn State on Jan. 8.
Painter was referring to Penn State specifically, but his first two sentences apply to almost every Purdue opponent.
Of course, it's Edey who makes it all work. He is one-man malware for opposing scouting reports.
Edey makes opponents ponder the eternal question when it comes to dominant big men, whether to throw the works at them or let the big man eat and concentrate on stopping the others?
Penn State tried the former. Gillis blew it up.
Teams that have gone with the latter? Edey has had eight games this season with 15 or more shot attempts and in those games, he's never converted less than 47.8% of his shots, so good luck what that.
The other traditional way of dealing with a big man is to get them in foul trouble. Except that doesn't work on Edey. He's reached four fouls in a game just twice all season with 19 games at two fouls or less.
Even when you can stop the ball from reaching Edey, how do you stop him on the glass? He's good for 13 rebounds per game.
It's enough to drive an opposing coach crazy. After Edey pumped in 30 points via 14-of-21 shooting in the previous matchup, Shrewsberry changed his M.O.
Turning on a dime is risky in itself. It's hard to get a team to play one way for one game when you've already established tendencies.
“You can’t overdo everything. You can’t change your system in two days. We need to stay as close to our system as possible,” Shrewsberry said, partially in reference to his team not adjusting to Gillis' hot streak.
Indiana is next for Purdue on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Rivalries tend to blur the usual matchup concerns, but that's not enough to ignore the reality of what the Hoosiers have on their plate.
Indiana coach Mike Woodson was asked Thursday if a team can toss aside its philosophies for one game, one opponent and one player or does it have to stick with its principles?
"Coming out of the NBA, I've been around dominant centers. Hakeem Olajuwon -- (Edey) is not Hakeem, but you get so in tune to just stopping him," said Woodson, who coached in the NBA from 1996-2021 after his 11-year NBA playing career. "They got other supporting pieces around Edey that have played well this year. It's a double hit. I mean, you got to lock in to Edey.
"I'm watching film and watching other teams play him. I mean, he's a tough matchup for anybody. We just got to make sure that he doesn't go off and try to play him as tough as we can."
Easier said than done, though it will be fascinating to see if Indiana center Trayce Jackson-Davis, the best center Edey will have faced to date, is up to the task Saturday.
He might be the one player who can unlock Edey and, thus, solve Purdue. But if he isn't, he'll have plenty of company.
Twenty-two opponents have tried and failed against the Boilermakers, finding out the hard way even if you win an individual battle, Purdue is still odds on to win the war.