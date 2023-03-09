WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue won the Big Ten regular season title by three games. Its status as one of the nation’s best teams is unimpeachable. The Boilermakers’ NCAA Tournament status has not been in doubt since November.
Given that, it might be easy to assume there’s nothing riding on the Big Ten Tournament, which for top-seeded Purdue, begins at noon Friday against either No. 8-seed Michigan or No. 9-seed Rutgers at the United Center in Chicago.
That’s not true both in terms of bracketology and in terms of how the Boilermakers perceive what the tournament means as far as preparation for what they hope is an NCAA championship run.
The bracketology part of it relates to Purdue’s seed. According to Bracket Matrix.com, a website that compiles a consensus of bracketology websites, Purdue is the last No. 1 seed on the board.
To protect that status, Purdue cannot afford slippage in the Big Ten Tournament. UCLA is already being projected ahead of Purdue in some brackets.
The seed narrative is partly out of Purdue’s hands. What isn’t out of the Boilermakers’ control is how they approach the tournament.
“You just work on yourself to try to get better,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said Wednesday. “You just need to put your best foot forward. What are you playing for? You’re playing to beat the guy in front of you. Don’t overthink it. You’re playing for a 1-seed or a 2-seed. Don’t overthink it. It’s hard enough the way it is.”
Painter has been preaching a stay-the-course mantra throughout the Boilermakers’ 26-5 campaign. Even as Purdue, ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll, had some slippage in a 5-4 February, Painter stressed no changes were needed, and that ethos filtered down to the team.
“You have to be ready to go. Whether you make or miss your first shot of the weekend, you have to keep playing hard. It’s really about sticking with it and knowing what we can do as a team and sticking together,” Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer said.
Loyer and fellow freshman guard Braden Smith have been a key part of Purdue’s success, but there’s also rumblings about whether each has become fatigued by their heavy workload late in the season.
There’s mixed statistical evidence to back up that assertion. Since Jan. 19, Loyer is averaging 9.1 points, 1.5 off his season average, but Smith is averaging almost a point better than his season average over the same span.
Either way, entering the tournament phase of the season serves as a reminder to the young guards what helped create their confidence in the first place.
“Coming into the year, I knew I’d play a lot. Once I figured out I was starting, I knew I couldn’t play like a freshman. We can’t have lapses on this team because we have two freshman guards,” Loyer said. “We wanted to be the reason we could win. I didn’t like that narrative. We wanted to prove people wrong and be ready to go.”
Though Loyer has not played in the Big Ten Tournament, he has inside experience to help him understand what it’s all about. His brother, Foster, played for Michigan State’s 2019 tournament championship team.
Purdue, of course, has one thing no one else has – the likely National Player of the Year in center Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 big man is already starting to hoard national honors. The Sporting News named him its Player of the Year this week. There will be more to come.
The neutral site tournament is a reminder of what put Purdue and Edey on the map in the first place. Back in November, Purdue blitzed West Virginia, Gonzaga and Duke in Portland, Oregon, to rise from overlooked unranked team to a top-five national ranking it hasn’t surrendered since.
Parallels can be drawn from that rise, but the dynamic isn’t quite the same.
“It’s the only scenario where you play three (games) in four days, so you can draw on that, but everybody is kind of finding themselves at that time. If you haven’t found yourself after playing 31 games, you’re probably going on spring break,” said Painter, who also noted the difference between November neutral site games against nonconference foes and March neutral games against familiar Big Ten foes who have scouted the Boilermakers more thoroughly.
The Boilermakers have history to ward off. Purdue has only won the tournament once -- in 2009 -- and the No. 1 seed has only won twice in the last decade. Whatever beckons in Chicago, the spirit of having a new challenge to attack pervades for the Boilermakers.
“It’s a new environment and new things that we have to look forward to. It’s a new shot at everybody. It's tournament time. We try to be ready, and I’m looking forward to something new,” Smith said.
ALL-BIG TEN TEAMS
Though Purdue won the Big Ten going away, Edey was the only Boilermaker on any of the All-Big Ten teams.
Five teams – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State and Northwestern – had multiple players on the three All-Big Ten teams despite being left in the dust in the Big Ten race.
“We got what we came for,” Painter said, referring to the Big Ten championship. “If they want to vote that way, they can vote that way, but every player in the league would trade positions with where we are.”
Painter noted winning should factor into individual awards.
“If people out there who vote don’t value winning, it shows that they don’t know much about basketball. I do my voting -- unless it’s extreme -- when it gets to the end, it’s about winning versus losing,” Painter said. “If you want to put somebody on all-conference team that lost more than somebody that wins, he’d better be considerably better than him. If it’s close, I go with the guy who wins. That’s what you play for.”