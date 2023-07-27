INDIANAPOLIS -- Bright-eyed first-year Purdue football coach Ryan Walters took to the big podium set up on the football field at Lucas Oil Stadium for Big Ten football media days with the enthusiasm one would expect for someone living a dream.
“This is awesome to be able to sit in front of you guys as head coach at Purdue. A humbling experience. I've known for a long time I wanted to be a head coach one day,” Walters said. “I remember sitting in a staff meeting as a student assistant in 2009 at the University of Colorado, and Dan Hawkins is running the show there.
“I just remember that first staff meeting saying, 'Man, this is what I want to do. This is who I want to be.' So to be here before you today is awesome.”
You won’t get that kind of media day gushing on the podium from veteran coaches like Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz or Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, but Walters is ready to embrace his dream position with the Boilermakers with gusto.
Walters’ only “gaff,” if you can call it that, was mentioning he hadn’t yet had a peanut butter burger at West Lafayette’s iconic Triple XXX Burger, but he's new, so Boilermakers’ fans are likely in a forgiving mood on the culinary front.
The honeymoon vibe reigns over Purdue, but that will only last as long as the Boilermakers demonstrate progress under Walters.
Purdue is, after all, the defending West Division champion, though Purdue also lost playmakers like quarterback Aidan O’Connell and prolific wide receiver Charlie Jones. To say nothing of seven defensive starters who departed.
It will be an interesting balancing act for Walters to continue the progress made during Jeff Brohm’s regime but to do so with his own spin on things.
“When I first arrived, my message to them was that I need to learn what it's like to be a Purdue Boilermaker. They've obviously had success at Purdue. They played in the Big Ten championship game a year ago. It's my job to get to know them and build trust with them,” Walters said. “I think in turn they recognize the authenticity. They recognize the approach, and as a result they've embraced us and have done everything we've asked them to do with maximum effort.”
Purdue players have taken notice of Walters’ enthusiasm much as the media did Thursday.
“You can really tell he loves this. He’s a first-year head coach, but with the way he’s running things, you’d think he was a tenured head coach. I love Coach Walters,” wide receiver T.J. Sheffield said.
Walters’ age, he is 37, appeals to players who don’t feel the generation gap as deeply.
“He listens to the same music I do. When we drove down yesterday, we were jamming to the same music in the car,” Sheffield said.
Walters, a former Illinois defensive coordinator obviously has a focus on that side of the ball, though he noted he won’t be calling defensive plays.
Given his defensive background, Walters was savvy enough to understand he needed an offensive coordinator who was his own man. Enter former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell, who played at the Red Raiders’ point-a-minute peak under late coach Mike Leach.
“I knew it was important for me to hire an offensive coordinator that would be able to attract quarterbacks and offensive skill guys,” Walters said. “Graham was a no-brainer. He's been a home run thus far. Obviously, we haven't played a down of competitive football, but I've been really impressed with his approach to teaching and to motivating and holding everybody accountable on the offensive side. We've got great rapport.”
Hiring Harrell has another important Purdue player excited, transfer quarterback Hudson Card.
“I think when someone plays the position, they truly understand what you’re seeing behind the line. He ran the same plays (Air Raid offense) we’re running now. Questions that I have, ‘When this converges, how likely is he to get the ball?’ That’s an example, but picking his brain on stuff like that is helpful,” said Card, who transferred from Texas.
Purdue has a chance to get off to a positive start. The Boilermakers’ non-conference schedule isn’t easy, but it’s manageable. Home games against Fresno State and Syracuse to go with a road game at Virginia Tech give Walters a solid runway upon which he can take off the right way.