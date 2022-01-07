BLOOMINGTON – Connor Bazelak said several factors played into his role to transfer to Indiana but, most of all, was the ability to win games.
The Hoosiers stumbled to a 2-10 mark in 2021 after going 6-2 in 2020, with injuries and inconsistent play at quarterback playing a large role in IU’s struggles.
Bazelak, who threw for more than 4,000 yards and 23 TDs in two seasons as a starter at Missouri, believes he’s capable of helping to turn things around.
“They had a really good year in 2020,” Bazelak said. “I think all those guys are still there, so they’ve got the pieces to win games, and I love the coaching staff. They are honest and genuine, and Coach (offensive coordinator Walt) Bell is coming in new. It’s a good situation for me.”
IU announced the signing of Bazelak on Friday, days after he visited the campus. He adds depth and experience in the quarterback room after IU lost three-year starter Michael Penix Jr. as a transfer to Washington.
"Connor produced at a high level as a two-year starter in the SEC," IU head coach Tom Allen said. "He is a strong leader and a tough, talented young man.”
Bazelak went 5-3 as a starter at Missouri in 2020, a year in which he earned SEC co-freshman of the year honors. He threw for 2,574 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 67.3% of his passes.
At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, Bazelak considers his ability to throw the ball downfield as his biggest strength.
“I feel like I’ve got a good arm, and they (Indiana) hurt teams throwing the ball down the field,” Bazelak said.
Bazelak also had a familiarity with Allen and some members of IU’s staff who recruited him out of Archbishop Alter High School in Kettering, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton.
“The familiarity with Coach Allen, some of the other coaches that were there when they recruited me out of high school definitely helped,” Balezak said.
Bazelak said playing closer to home in the Big Ten also was appealing. IU has two games in Ohio next year -- at Cincinnati and at Ohio State.
“It’s kind of good to be close to home, closer to my friends and family,” Bazelak said.
Bazelak will enroll at IU to start the spring semester later this month and is looking forward to competing with returning scholarship quarterbacks Jack Tuttle, Donaven McCulley and Dexter Williams for the starting job.
“I’m going to work my hardest to make this team a Big Ten championship team and do my best in the offseason and put as much time in as I need to do that,” Bazelak said.
