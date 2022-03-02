INDIANAPOLIS – The quarterback prospects piling into the Indiana Convention Center on Wednesday have heard all the noise.
This is the worst draft class at the position since 2013. No quarterback will be taken in the top 10. No individual QB is a lock to go in the first round.
The conventional wisdom is not kind to this group.
And the prospects themselves couldn’t care less.
“Somebody’s always going to think you’re trash,” Liberty’s Malik Willis said in perhaps the quote of the day. “I mean, that’s just the way the game goes. It is what it is. I’m just gonna keep on going. I’m not playing for (critics’) approval. I’m playing for the only one whose approval I respect, God.
“I’m playing for an audience of one, and I don’t really care too much about what he and she say.”
Willis showed off his elite arm strength at the Senior Bowl last month, and his tremendous athleticism hints at an upside that will be intriguing for several teams. But it’s a gamble not every team will be willing to take.
Those looking for a player with more of a chance to contribute immediately might turn more toward Pitt’s Kenny Pickett.
The fifth-year senior exploded onto the scene last season, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards with 41 touchdowns and seven interceptions and earning an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City.
After leading the Panthers to an 11-3 record and an Atlantic Coast Conference championship, Pickett believes his resume speaks for itself.
“I think knowing how to win is key,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 thing at this position. And all my hard work over the years culminated in that last season. It wasn’t an overnight thing. I didn’t wake up and all that fell into my lap.
“It was years and years of hard work with my teammates and coaches. We went out there and had the season we all expected to have.”
Pickett and Willis are the two names most associated with the first round. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral also is in the mix, but an ankle injury suffered in the Rebels’ Sugar Bowl loss has slowed his hype a bit.
Corral went against the grain by competing in the bowl game. Many top draft prospects now choose not to play in the postseason unless their team is still in the national championship chase.
But the idea of sitting out his final collegiate game never crossed Corral’s mind.
“(Teams have) asked if I regret it,” Corral said. “Absolutely not. I wouldn’t be in that position without those guys. I never thought about opting out until teammates came up to me asking if I was going to play or not. It was never a thought in my mind. I was going to play regardless.”
That kind of competitive nature surely will catch the eye of a few NFL decision makers.
Corral also put up big stats – completing 67.9% of his passes for 3,349 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions – but there are questions about his size (6-foot, 200 pounds) and how well the offensive system he played under head coach Lane Kiffin will translate to the pros.
Few question the raw talent in this class. The biggest missing piece is the sure-fire star at the top.
There’s no Trevor Lawrence or Joe Burrow as there were the past two seasons. No national champion. No generational prospect.
Just a group of hard-working passers who believe they’re not getting the credit they deserve.
Following Willis, Pickett and Corral in the pecking order are North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and Nevada’s Carson Strong.
Even with the strength of this class in question, it’s possible all six are selected before the end of the second round.
“I think that all these guys in this draft class can throw the ball,” Strong said. “I know, like, the media especially says this draft class for quarterbacks is weak or whatever, but I think there’s a ton of good quarterbacks in this draft class. Malik Willis is a freak athlete who can sling the ball. I work out with Desmond Ridder every single day with (passing guru) Jordan Palmer.
“I mean, I’m not going to knock any of the guys. All of these dudes can play football. None of us would be in the conversation to get drafted if we couldn’t.”
