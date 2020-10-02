ANDERSON -- Ron Qualls waited more than a year, and 14 agonizing games, for his 100th high school coaching victory.
His Anderson Indians finally delivered it to him Friday night.
Qualls saw an aggressive Indian squad take it to the Arsenal Tech Titans 18-15 and snap a losing streak that dated to Week 3 of last season, when they defeated Muncie Central.
Two rushing touchdowns by AJ Ivy and a swarming Indian defense helped push Anderson (1-6, 1-4 North Central Conference) over the top.
"I'd love to be able to put it into words, but to see how hard these guys have worked to get to this point (is gratifying)," Qualls said.
As they had too many times in Qualls' three seasons at Anderson, the Indians started on the wrong foot. But they were able to put that behind them this time and play with the determination and discipline the Titans seemed to lack.
The Indians fell behind when an end-around to Curtis Lewis (after a missed Tech field goal try) turned into a 20-yard loss, and with it a safety for the Titans.
Tech got the ball back and scored, on a 15-yard pass from Defayebeon Pittman to Ja'Iris Riley, and with 10:17 to go in the half the Indians were down 9-0.
Anderson on its next possession again went backward and was faced with third-and-32 at its 45-yard line. But the end result was much different.
Conner Stephenson found Dilyn Fuller for 20 yards, and a personal foul against Tech gave the Indians a first down at the Titans' 20. Two plays later, Ivy broke from a herd of Titan tacklers at the 11 and took it in, and Anderson was within 9-6.
When the Indians got the ball again, it was at their 10. But they took it to the end zone, and with it gained the lead.
A 30-yard pass from Stephenson to Dontrez Fuller, coupled with an interference penalty against the Titans, set up a 12-yard TD play from Marcus Armstrong to Dontrez Fuller 17 seconds before halftime.
Tech twice went for it on fourth down deep in its territory late in the third quarter, but the second time it failed at its 29. Anderson made the Titans pay, as Ivy took a pitchout at the 1 and scooted in, and the Indians were two scores to the good.
The Indians withstood a late Tech TD and a another Titan drive in which the visitors got to within Anderson's 25.
"There's two directions teams can go," Qualls said. "They can tank it, or they can play like the men they are, with self-discipline, and they've been through great adversity."
Qualls cited two parents of players that passed away recently among his team's hurdles. Anderson has played shorthanded and seen players leave the squad for COVID-19-related issues, as well as others join after practice for the season began.
This was just the fifth win for Qualls at Anderson. His son, Malachi, was one of the state's top receivers while playing for his father with the Indians. The elder Qualls won a state title in 2008 at Heritage Christian.
Stephenson was 8-for-13 for 112 yards, and Ivy gained 40 yards on 12 carries.
The Anderson defense made numerous stops for loss of yardage by Tech (2-4, 2-3 NCC), and Jawaun Echols and Chris McKeller recovered Titan fumbles.
Anderson is at Richmond next Friday
