The Madison County area has seen more than its fair share of volleyball talent over the last decade. While no player dominated during her career like former Alexandria star and current Northwestern defensive specialist Megan Miller, there have been plenty of examples of players who have excelled in the sport in this area.
Here is a baker’s dozen of the best to set, spike, and defend on the volleyball courts over the last 10 years.
Isabel Anderson, Lapel (2015-2018) — One of the best all-around setters in recent memory, Anderson led the Bulldogs to their best ever season of 27-6 in 2018.
She was The Herald Bulletin’s Area Volleyball Athlete of the Year her senior year when she recorded 821 assists, 303 digs, 78 aces, and 136 kills. For her career, she amassed over 2,000 career assists and is the school’s all-time leader in that category.
Quincey Gary, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — Before going on to a great defensive career at the University of Alabama, Gary posted big numbers en route to earning the 2014 Herald Bulletin’s Volleyball Athlete of the Year award.
She recorded 439 kills in 2014 — including 20 or more kills in no less than 7 matches — and averaged better than five kills per set. She was a three-time AAU All-American and her club team placed third nationally when she was 13 years old.
Melody Davidson, Liberty Christian (2013-2016) — Now a redshirt junior at Butler, Davidson earned All-Big East honors as a sophomore after leading the conference with 134 total blocks last season.
During her career with the Lions, Davidson was a three-time All-PAAC selection and averaged nearly three kills and two blocks per set. She recorded 215 kills last season at Butler.
Allie Hueston, Alexandria (2010-2013) — After earning the 2013 THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year award, Hueston went on to play at Eastern Illinois University where she was a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection as a middle hitter.
In 2013, Hueston authored 634 kills and 110 blocks while also recording 38 service aces (compared to only 16 errors in 400 chances) and 200 digs. She was twice named first team All-State and was a four-time All-Area performer.
Lindsay Ingenito, Daleville (2014-2017) — The first Broncos player to record 1,000 career kills, Ingenito helped lead the Daleville volleyball team to the school’s first ever regional championship in any team sport in 2016.
That was the second of back-to-back sectional championships for Ingenito and the Broncos. Her senior year, Ingenito led Daleville with 317 kills and was second last season for Huntington University, where she will be a junior this year, when she tallied 223 kills and 37 blocks.
Blaine Kelly, Alexandria (2014-2017) — Often overshadowed by her teammate Miller, Kelly was a volleyball standout in her own right for the Tigers.
The winner of the 2018 Red Haven and Johnny Wilson awards, Kelly was the first in school history to record both 1,000 points in basketball and 1,000 kills in volleyball. She was a three-time All-CIC and All-County and was named second team All-State twice while winning three sectional and three Madison County volleyball championships.
Megan Miller, Alexandria (2014-2017) — A four-time All-State selection, Miller dominated the area during her run with Alexandria, which included the program’s first ever trip to semistate and four consecutive THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year awards.
During her career with the Tigers, Miller recorded 2,600 kills, 1,799 digs, 455 aces and 139 blocks. She was an AAU National Champion and an Under Armour All-American. After two years at the University of Nebraska, which included an appearance in the 2018 NCAA National Championship, Miller has transferred to Northwestern University, where she will be a junior this fall.
Kanani Price, Madison-Grant (2013-2016) — A key defensive specialist for so many great M-G teams, Price would go on to play at Mississippi State in the SEC.
Price was a two-time All-CIC selection, was named ICGSA 2A All-State, and was selected to the North All-Star team. She recorded 475 digs her senior year, including a school record 36 in a single three-set match and helped the Argylls win sectional and Madison and Grant county championships.
Mary Sayre, Alexandria (2014-2017) — A third member of the 2017 Alexandria semistate team, Sayre was the setter who put Miller and Kelly in position for so many of their kills.
Sayre, who played tennis at IU-Kokomo last season, recorded over 2,000 assists in her career with the Tigers, which included those three sectional and Madison County titles. In earning the program’s first regional championship in 2017, Sayre tallied 44 assists in a four-set win over Rochester.
Kate Sperry, Frankton (2016-2019) — Sperry was a big part of the revival of the Frankton volleyball program and earned the 2019 THB Sports Area Volleyball Athlete of the Year.
Sperry led the Eagles to the 2018 sectional championship and a 27-win season in 2019 while recording over 1,000 kills during her career. As a senior, Sperry posted 373 kills, 64 aces, 230 digs, and 312 service receptions as the Eagles won their first ever CIC championship in volleyball. She is now ready to begin her college career at Grace College.
Macee Rudy, Shenandoah (2013-2016) — Before becoming a standout defender and an NAIA honorable mention All-American at IU-Kokomo, Rudy was a standout all-around performer for two Shenandoah sectional championship teams.
As a senior in 2016, Rudy recorded 262 kills, 51 aces, 348 digs, and 481 service receptions for the Raiders. Her Shenandoah teams won 73 games in her four seasons, including 44 during those sectional championship years.
Sloane Stewart, Madison-Grant (2014-2017) — During her time with the Argylls, Stewart was a dominating force behind a team that won a pair of sectional titles.
As a senior, Stewart pounded 598 kills and had 167 total blocks with a .357 hitting percentage. She also helped M-G to both the Madison County and Grant Four championships in 2016.
Hunter Wise, Madison-Grant (2010-2012) — After leading the Argylls to the 2012 sectional championship, Wise was named THB Sports Volleyball Athlete of the Year for the second straight season.
That year, the 6-foot-2 Wise pounded 533 kills and was also named first team All-State and the Grant County player of the year for the second straight year. The Argylls were 127-18 during her four seasons and Wise was a four-time All-CIC performer before going on to a solid career at the University of Houston.
