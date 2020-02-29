FRANKTON — It wasn't the way Frankton envisioned its historic season ending. But the Eagles never stopped fighting in a 70-28 loss to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A title game.

Junior Chloee Thomas led the Eagles with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Senior Bailey Tucker was named the Mental Attitude Award winner.

The Eagles finish their season 21-8.

Get details from the game here:

LIVE BLOG: Frankton plays in Class 2A state title game Frankton will face Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A State title game. Follow for live updates from the game:

And look for more stories coming tonight at heraldbulletin.com.