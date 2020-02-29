FRANKTON — It wasn't the way Frankton envisioned its historic season ending. But the Eagles never stopped fighting in a 70-28 loss to Linton-Stockton in the Class 2A title game.
Junior Chloee Thomas led the Eagles with a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Senior Bailey Tucker was named the Mental Attitude Award winner.
The Eagles finish their season 21-8.
Get details from the game here:
