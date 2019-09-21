PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights' boys soccer team ran into an attack-minded Westfield squad Saturday.
That put the Arabians mainly on the defensive, but it was a bit of a fluke goal that gave the Shamrocks the lead and ultimately a 3-2 win.
PH (6-3-1) allowed two goals and scored one itself in a span of about a minute early in the second half, and those were the final goals of the contest.
"We came into the game with more of a defensive mindset," PH coach Kyle Davy said. "We wanted to defend as a team and then look for our quick attacks, and I think that's what happened on our first goal."
That came in the 14th minute, off the right foot of senior Brennan Jones, who scored four times Thursday in a 5-3 win over Delta.
Jones shot it from 20 yards out into a brisk wind, from the right side. It was Jones' eighth goal of the year and, for the time being, broke up a dominant start by the Shamrocks (6-5-1).
Westfield had five corner kicks in the first 29 minutes, and the latter one resulted in the tying goal by Nathan Hewitt.
David Green put the Shamrocks in front off a free kick in the 44th minute, and that started a flurry of quick counter-attacks by the teams.
Myles Mitchem answered literally seconds later, sending a 15-yard shot between the legs of Westfield goalkeeper Aiden Huddleston. That was Mitchem's sixth goal of the season, and both PH tallies were unassisted.
Right after the ensuing kickoff, the Arabians were caught off guard, Green easily deposited a loose ball through the goal line and the Shamrocks were ahead to stay.
PH's last solid chance occurred in the 51st minute, when Jones dribbled more than half the field along the team benches, through a defender and fired it. Huddleston, though, knocked it away.
"It was unlucky that they countered and got one seconds after we did, but we kept attacking. We had our chances," Davy said. "The thing I like about this team is there's been a few times that we've been down, but we were able to respond."
Westfield had a 17-4 shot advantage, with Arabians keeper Justin Overfield making nine saves. Jones had two shots, and Mitchem and Mohamed Traore one apiece.
"Without a doubt, I think we defended really well," Davy said. "We got back, we did well as a unit and I thought we did really good."
PH has two Hoosier Heritage Conference games this week, both at home. The Arabians (2-1 HHC and in third place) welcome New Castle on Monday and Mount Vernon on Thursday.
