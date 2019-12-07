MADISON, Wis. -- Indiana coach Archie Miller was aware the first road game of the season and the first Big Ten game was going to be a learning experience.
What Miller found out Saturday is his team was quiet – too quiet – once adversity hit. Indiana showed little fight until the closing minutes in an 84-64 loss at Wisconsin before an announced crowd of 17,287 at the Kohl Center.
Defensive breakdowns played a role in Indiana falling into an early 19-4 hole, as the hot-shooting Badgers came out of the gate making six of their first 10 shots and three of their first five 3-point attempts. Wisconsin shot 62.5 percent from the field in the first half (20-of-32) to go up 47-27 at halftime and led by as many as 31 points in the second half.
“You could just tell, over the course of the game, we had a quiet group today, all the way around,” Miller said. “I’ve got to find a way to get them to continue to use their voices to each other and continue to use each other, as they talk to one another, because that’s all you have on the road.”
Finding a way to get the Hoosiers to talk more on the court is going to be a priority for Miller before heading to New York City on Tuesday to face Connecticut at the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden (9 p.m., ESPN).
“We pleaded with this team as much as any that I’ve been around to try to get them to talk a little bit more,” Miller said. “The communication on the floor tonight, whether it was early in the game where you saw guys get whacked on a screen that they didn’t see coming or communicating on an underneath out of bounds play, we’ve got to become a more savvy team.”
Coming off an 80-64 upset of No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday, Indiana (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) suffered its first loss of the season and 17th straight loss at the Kohl Center, a streak that dates back to when the arena opened in 1998.
“We’ve got to do a better job of communicating,” said junior guard Al Durham, who led the Hoosiers with 17 points.
Offensively, the Hoosiers struggled early as well, forcing inside shots and missing bunnies close to the basket. Though Indiana turned the ball over just 12 times, Wisconsin scored 18 points off turnovers and had Indiana defensive players scrambling in transition off turnovers and missed shots.
“We had some tough possessions with some tough shots and some tough turnovers, and we weren’t able to get some clean (looks),” Miller said. “And then when you do get the clean ones, you have to make a couple of easy ones around the basket or make a couple of free throws, which we didn’t do.
“We were searching for that breakout moment there early to get our two feet back on the ground.”
Defensively, Indiana didn’t offer much resistance as well, forcing just four turnovers with just three steals. As Wisconsin took Indiana deep into the shot clock in some offensive possessions, the running and cutting Badgers befuddled IU and were able to continue to get high-percentage shots.
“They got into a rhythm running their stuff,” Miller said. “There wasn’t a whole lot of physicality from us, and there wasn’t a whole lot of tenaciousness on the ball.”
Wisconsin (5-4, 1-0) played with the sense of urgency of a team that came into the game on a three-game losing streak. The Badgers came into the game on an offensive funk, averaging just 52 points during the three-game slide. But sophomore guard Kobe King had his way with IU’s defense, scoring 17 of his team-high 24 points in the first half. Junior forward Nate Reuvers added 20 points for the Badgers, hurting IU both inside (6-of-9 on 2-point shots) and the perimeter (2-of-3 from 3-point range).
The Badgers wound up shooting 53.6 percent from the field and 40 percent (8-of-20) from 3-point range.
“I just don’t think we were on the same page,” IU senior guard Devonte Green said. “We let them get a lot of open 3s, especially. We could have been better at communication.”
Green and senior forward Justin Smith added 10 points. Miller didn’t sense his team was overconfident coming into the Wisconsin game and felt like it had two good days of practice.
“This team has shown the ability through the course of the early part of the year to be coachable and to really be team oriented,” Miller said. “I don’t think that will change.”
