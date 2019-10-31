BLOOMINGTON -- Considering the depth of talent of the Indiana receiving corps, quiet by nature junior Ty Fryfogle sometimes gets overlooked.
But Fryfogle showed last week at Nebraska he’s more than capable of being counted on when the ball comes his way.
Fryfogle had a career-high 75 yards on four catches and a touchdown in IU’s 38-31 win over the Cornhuskers. He caught an 8-yard touchdown on a fade route to put the Hoosiers up 16-14 in the second quarter while adding a 38-yard catch.
Fryfogle credits his development from learning from senior receivers Nick Westbrook and Donovan Hale and junior receiver Whop Philyor, who leads the Big Ten in receiving with 57 catches for 737 yards.
“We have a really great room of receivers, really good group of guys,” Fryfogle said. “Really just the older guys, I try to learn from them. They teach me what they can. It’s a really competitive room. Anybody can make any play at anytime.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Fryfogle has put together a strong junior season himself with 29 catches for 322 yards and two TDs.
“I have been high on Ty since last year,” IU junior quarterback Peyton Ramsey said. “He’s continued to improve. First of all he’s super, super athletic. I think that’s what gives him the advantage. I would say his route running has improved. He’s gotten faster. He’s gotten bigger and stronger.”
Ramsey was confident when he threw the fade route to Fryfogle for the touchdown.
“I knew he was going to go up and get it if I put in in the right spot,” Ramsey said. “I’ve been high on Ty for a long time. He’s a really, really good player.”
Fryfolge spent the offseason working on all apsects of his game, from route running to breaks to catching the football. He also is trying to come out of his shell more and become a more vocal leader, learning from seniors like Westbrook and Hale.
“You’ve just got to take control when the situation is going sideways,” Fryfogle said. “Just take control of the group. Let everybody know everything is going to be OK.”
GAME-TIME DECISION
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. practiced this week, but it will remain a game-time decision whether Penix or Ramsey will start Saturday against Northwestern.
Penix has been dealing with an undisclosed injury since being knocked out of the second quarter of IU’s 34-28 win over Maryland.
Ramsey has filled in well during that stretch, passing for 544 yards with three touchdowns and one interception since Penix went down.
Allen also said right guard Simon Stepaniak has practiced all week and should return for the Northwestern game.
MANNING AWARD
Ramsey earned the Manning Award for college football’s quarterback of the week, beating out seven other candidates in a national vote Thursday.
In IU’s 38-31 win over Nebraska, Ramsey completed 27 of 40 passes for 351 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 42 yards rushing and one rushing TD.
NO BLACK JERSEYS
Like Johnny Cash, Allen has been the man in black, wearing the color on the sidelines throughout the 2019 season.
But Allen made clear despite rumors, his players won’t be joining him in wearing black jerseys Saturday against Northwestern.
“That ain’t happening,” Allen said. “I was actually a high school coach when that situation occurred here in the past, and I remember that pretty vividly. I don’t see that ever happening. Our colors are crimson and cream.”
TALIAFERRO STATUE
IU will unveil a statute of the late George Taliaferro on Friday in front of the North Plaza at Memorial Stadium.
Taliaferro was a three-time All-American from 1945-48 and was the leading rusher on IU’s 1945 Big Ten Championship team that went 9-0-1. He went on to become the first African American player drafted by the NFL in 1948, being selected by the Chicago Bears.
Taliaferro and his wife, Viola (Vi), returned to Bloomington after his football career, where he spent two decades serving his alma mater in a number of capacities, including as a special assistant to the President, the IUPUI chancellor and the dean of the School of Social Work. He died in Bloomington on Oct. 8, 2018, at 91.
“Special man,” Allen said. “My one regret when he passed was I never really got to know him as well as I wished I had. He was a little bit older. But the time we did get together, he was just such a genuine person. So it's hard for me to imagine what he went through when he came here, and yet the way he handled it all with such grace and class and almost just a forgiveness that not everybody has.
“The way he talked about it to our players, even just the way he communicated, he was just such a graceful, classy guy. He was a guy that forged the way for our current guys, our current players that are African American.”
