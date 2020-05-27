ANDERSON – The sound of race cars in competition will again by heard at Anderson Speedway starting this weekend.
Anderson Speedway officials announced Tuesday racing events will be conducted Saturday and June 6, and to comply with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, there will be no fans in the grandstands.
Local fans could get a chance to watch racing in person June 13 when another phase of the coronavirus restrictions are expected to be lifted by the state.
Divisions competing Saturday include Thunder Cars, Marcum Welding Front Wheel Drive, Thunder Roadsters and Midwest Champ Karts.
The Champion Racing Association’s Sportsman Late Models will top the racing card June 6 with a 75-lap feature.
The Mel Kenyon Midgets will compete in the second annual Dick Jordan Classic, named after the long-term media coordinator for the United States Auto Club.
The Pro Compacts and Thunder Roadsters also will be in action presented by Last Chance Wrecker.
There will be open practice sessions Friday and June 5.
“Although this is not the ideal situation I want, it is all we can do at this point,” Anderson Speedway president Rick Dawson said. “Racing is a spectator sport, and myself and the racers enjoy racing in front of their fans. If all goes as planned, Stage 4 of the Governor’s plan takes effect in three weekends from now, and currently we have a big night planned to welcome everyone back to the track.”
On June 13, the first night fans are expected to be able to attend racing at Anderson Speedway for Military Appreciation Night presented by Double T Leather and AERCO Heating & Cooling, the program tentatively includes the CRA JEGS All Stars pro late models, Vore’s Compact Touring Series, Kenyon Midgets and CRA Jr. Late Models.
The Speedway on June 20 will host the CRA Super Series Late Models in a 125-lap event sponsored by Mitch Smith Automotive and Perfecto with the Vores Welding & Steel Street Stocks, Hart’s Auto Center Ford Division and the Midwest Champ Karts.
