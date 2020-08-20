ELWOOD — The Shenandoah Raiders did not lose a game on the way to a 5-0 sweep of Elwood in boys varsity tennis Thursday afternoon.
The first two Raiders off the court were Clay Conner, who defeated Kevin Beaman at No. 3 singles, and Lance Holdren, who stopped Hayden Watters at No. 1 singles.
“My top spin was really good today,” said Holdren. “I was able to use that to push him back and keep him on the defensive so he couldn’t attack me. That’s usually a big strength of mine.”
Despite the differences in the levels of the two players, Holdren went about his work as usual.
“I just try to play my match no matter what,” he said. “If I start trying different things, that’s when I can mess up.”
That seemed to be the case throughout the ranks.
“When there is a time when a team is better than another, the concern is that they will have a letup,” said Sheanandoah coach John Rhodes, whose team is now 2-1. “But they all stayed after it. Elwood is very young, but they’re nice kids.”
At No. 2 singles, Luke Waggener defeated Ethan Haas. At No. 1 doubles Stephen Myers and Calyb Toffido won against Josh Pete and Cole Ruder. The final doubles event had Landen Mathes and Will Jennings team for a victory against the freshman duo of Beau Brandon and Owen Hinchman.
“We had several good points and even a couple of places where we could have won a game,” said Elwood coach John Kelly. “With some of them, they just need one shot to get over the hump. They just haven’t learned the will and tenacity yet to do that.”
Both teams will next play at Ball State. Elwood (0-2) goes to the Muncie Burris invitational on Saturday. The Raiders will wait until Monday before taking on the Owls.
