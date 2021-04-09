MIDDLETOWN — After nearly two years between matches, the Shenandoah girls tennis team embarked on a new season, with a new coach and players in unfamiliar places.
The Raiders dropped a 3-2 decision to the Connersville Spartans on Friday, losing all three singles matches and winning both doubles.
Shenandoah’s top two players, Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson, are playing at No. 1 doubles this year. They won the first point — 6-1, 6-0 — over Rylee Fuller and Cheryl Garrison.
“I let the girls tell me where they wanted to play, and then I tried to put them where their personalities and talents fit best,” said Shenandoah coach Emily Whaley. “Morgan and Sophia are both aggressive players, and I think they will make a good team.”
Nation and Wilkinson each decided to pair together for the same reason. They are both going to play tennis in college — Nation at Anderson University and Wilkinson at IU-East.
“We both know we are likely going to play doubles in college,” said Nation. “So we wanted an opportunity to play a season as doubles.”
“We both have been friends for a long time,” said Wilkinson. “We communicate really well, and I think our strengths and weaknesses complement each other.”
On a day when the wind was gusting in the players’ faces or right at their backs, it proved challenging to keep adjusting.
At one point in the opening set, leading 4-1, Nation tossed up a ball on serve, and a particularly strong gust carried the ball so far out in front of her she had to stop her swing and catch it for a retoss. The wind died a bit, and she served an ace down the middle.
“I waited for that wind to die down a little bit, and when it did I just decided to go for it,” said Nation.
The pair had some nerve issues early, and Garrison had some nice moments at the net in the opening set.
In the other doubles match, the Shenandoah team of Cori Allen and Hannah Zody lost the first-set tiebreaker 6-7 (7-9) to Gwyneth Kibbey and Bailey Wilson. But they rallied to win the second set 6-3 and the third set 6-4.
Shenandoah’s three singles players didn’t win a set but maybe fared better than the scores indicated. Alexandra Patterson played at No. 1 singles, followed by Reina Sherman at No. 2 and Abby Buskirk at No. 3.
Paterson lost 6-3, 6-1 to Kirsten Ellis, Sherman was defeated 6-3, 6-0 by Haley Baker and Buskirk fell to Morgan Dafler by scores of 6-0, 6-2.
“Our No. 1 and No. 2 played varsity, but not at the upper levels,” said Whaley. “Our No. 3 was in her first match. I think they had some good points in there that don’t show up in the final score.
“But they all think this is a great experience. After missing last year, to just be able to get out and play is a great blessing.”
Shenandoah returns to action Monday at home against Knightstown. Match time is 4:30 p.m.
