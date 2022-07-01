MIDDLETOWN—Through 38 years of coaching boys basketball in Indiana, Dave McCollough as faced many challenges and overcome nearly all of them.
For year 39, he is ready to take on the next challenge.
McCollough has accepted the boys basketball head coaching position at Frankfort High School, bringing an end to a successful 7-year tenure at Shenandoah. He cites a desire to be close to family in Lafayette as a primary reason that this was the right time to move on.
“A big factor was that I have a daughter, a son-in-law, and grandkids that live in Lafayette,” he said. “That’s a big driving factor and, because of that, the location, and there’s a new challenge.”
McCollough’s run with the Raiders was nothing short of excellent.
He won a program record 148 games—averaging 21 wins per season—at Shenandoah, which included 5 straight sectional championships, a regional title, and career milestone wins 500 and 600 overall. He was named the 2020 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year and his teams won the Henry County title all 7 seasons.
He attributes his success at Shenandoah to his players, coaches, administration and credits the fans with filling the gymnasium and making every game night an event.
“This is really bittersweet for me because it’s been seven really good years at Shenandoah,” McCollough said. “I’m really appreciative of the Shenandoah school board, the administrators, colleagues, and especially the players, parents, and families. I’m really appreciative of the people who there and a part of our lives. I hope we did things to make the place a little bit better and add a little bit of something to the basketball program.
“It sure doesn’t seem like it’s been seven years,” he added. “They say time flies and it’s really true. It’s gone awfully quick. They players were just great from the first year on.”
He will begin the 2022-23 Hot Dogs season with 613 wins—fourth best among active coaches—against 265 losses for a .698 career winning percentage. He is 15th on Indiana’s all-time list, just 12 behind former Lapel coach Jimmie Howell.
McCollough began practices with his new team this week and is looking forward to this new chapter, which will unfold at historic Everett Case Arena in Frankfort.
“It seemed like a good time, a new challenge, and to get closer to family, and make a jump here,” he said.
Shenandoah Athletic Director Todd Salkoski said the search for McCollough’s replacement will begin immediately.