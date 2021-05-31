CENTERVILLE — The resiliency of the Shenandoah baseball players brought the team back from the brink of a season headed south and early elimination from sectional play.
But that alone was not enough to overcome the sixth-ranked Centerville Bulldogs, who blanked the Raiders 3-0 Monday in the championship game of Sectional 41.
Shenandoah (18-12) recovered from a 2-8 start and entered Monday’s game riding a 10-game win streak. After scoring eight runs in the seventh inning of Thursday’s semifinal game in a come-from-behind win over Northeastern, it could not come up with the key hit it needed Monday.
“If you look at our roster, it’s seven guys that play on the varsity basketball team, and nearly every one of them play on the varsity football team,” coach Ryan Painter said. “Those programs have been successful, so a lot of their time in the offseason is with those programs, and that’s fine. But we knew, not having a season due to COVID, it was going to take time to get them back into baseball rhythm and consistency.”
Against Centerville (23-5), the Raiders needed to take advantage of opportunities when they could. There were plenty of scoring chances, but Shenandoah could not cash in as it stranded nine baserunners and had two others thrown out on the basepaths in key situations.
The Raiders had runners in scoring position in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings, loaded the bases with two outs in the third and had the leadoff batter aboard in the seventh but could not cash in.
Wyatt Lowder led off the third with a single and moved up to second when Jobe Robinson grounded into a fielder’s choice. Robinson also reached on an error, and Lowder advanced to third on a wild pitch – still with nobody out. But he was caught off the bag when Centerville starter Cameron Newman speared Tanner Goff’s hard hit comebacker and Lowder was out in a rundown.
The Raiders loaded the bases on a Conner White single, but Newman struck out Jasper Campbell to end the threat.
With two outs in the fifth, Goff and Blake Surface walked, but Newman retired White on a flyball to right and Campbell was stranded at third after a leadoff sixth-inning single.
“You’re playing the sixth-ranked team in the state, and you’ve got to jump on any opportunity you can get,” Painter said. “A hard hit ball and (Lowder) can’t see the angle of the ball. I’m not really telling him to stop or go. It’s just a tough break there.”
Raiders pitching did the job for Painter. Starter Kaden McCollough allowed one run in 3 1/3 innings, and reliever Dylan McDaniel surrendered two in relief, but all three runs were unearned.
Jamari Pamplin singled home a run in the fourth, and Zack Thompson’s double in the fifth plated the final two runs.
“Kaden and Dylan, when they’re on the mound, that’s when we’re at our best,” Painter said. “We got to the situation, we had our best available, and they answered. They really did.”
Centerville mustered just six hits, but four were bunched in the two scoring innings.
Lowder had two of Shenandoah’s four hits, including a double on the first pitch. It was his 13th of the year, a new single-season Shenandoah record.
The Bulldogs will face University on Saturday at the Cascade Regional.
