MIDDLETOWN -- Shenandoah's boys basketball team wasn't about to allow Blue River Valley to challenge for the Henry County tournament trophy Saturday night.
The Raiders saw to that by making their baskets and keeping the Vikings off the boards.
A dominant performance resulted in a seventh consecutive county championship for Shenandoah, which throttled BRV 51-30 in as excellent a game as one can play.
"It sounds like a great feat," said senior forward Jasper Campbell, who had 13 points and six rebounds. "We've had some great teams come through here, and it's a great thing to achieve."
Shenandoah (6-4) pitched a near-shutout on the offensive glass, garnering 21 rebounds of Viking shots and allowing only one second chance. That happened to be off a block by Jack Stevens of a 3-point try, recovered by BRV (5-4) with six minutes left in the game.
The Raiders also punctuated a first half in which they led 20-8 by making nine of 10 attempts from the field in the third quarter. Three of the makes were triples, two by Carson Brookbank who had all 10 of his points in the third.
"I wish we could (rebound well) every game, and I wish we could (shoot that well) every quarter," said Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough, whose teams have won the county in all seven of his years at the school.
Stevens quarterbacked the attack with a game-high 19 points as well as five boards.
The 6-foot-2 senior was 7-for-10 as well as 4-for-4 from the line, and in the third quarter scored back-to-back baskets, one with a defender in his face and the other when he faked his man and drove it home.
Stevens and Campbell were the Raiders' all-county selections.
"I feel like we played very well together as a team tonight, and we found the open man, and we hit open shots when we needed them," Campbell said.
The Raiders were 19-of-31 for the game (61.3%) and 11-for-15 in the second half (73.3%). Shenandoah made four of its six 3-point attempts.
On the other end, the Raiders held BRV to 35% shooting (11-of-31) and 3-of-16 from 3 range.
Stevens' sophomore brother Drake handed out six assists, five in the third quarter.
"I'm really happy to see it happen with this group," McCollough said. "I'm glad to see them perform like that, and I think they've accepted the fact that they've got something to prove."
Shenandoah's Holly Shepherd was named to the girls all-county team. The Raiders fell to eventual champion Tri 57-33 in a semifinal Friday.
The Shenandoah boys host Union County on Friday, and the girls are at home Tuesday against Centerville.
