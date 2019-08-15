MIDDLETOWN — What a difference a day can make, especially in the difficult game of golf.
Just a day after falling to New Castle on their home course, the Shenandoah girls golf team looked much more at home Thursday afternoon as their top two players turned in personal bests and the Raiders bettered their team score by 14 strokes in splitting a three-team meet.
Hagerstown was the better team of these three with a team score of 193, but with junior Katie Craig's medalist performance of 43, Shenandoah's 214 was easily good enough to outdistance the third participant, Knightstown, by 17 shots.
Her score represented a personal best for Craig, Shenandoah's No. 1 seed. The day also saw No. 2 player, junior Kathryn Perry, score a personal best with a 55, bettering a 56 she shot last season and improving by five strokes from the previous day.
There was plenty to smile about after the match for Shenandoah coach Bob Childs, particularly the one-day, 14-shot improvement overall for his team.
"I'm very happy about it," Childs said. "The more they play, the better they're going to get. I'm looking forward to the season."
It was the second medalist finish in as many days for Craig, who shaved two strokes off her Wednesday showing against the Trojans.
"The first match, she had the first-match jitters," Childs said. "Then last night was a little better. I knew she was capable, and she was just ready to play tonight."
Those jitters may have returned for the first tee shot for Craig on Thursday, which went awry. But, after scratching out a double-bogey on her opening hole, she hit eight consecutive solid tee shots to close out her round. There were no birdies, but there were numerous opportunities that just missed, and Craig had just one three-putt on her round.
"I just have to get in the rhythm and play my game," Craig said. "My putting was probably the best part of my game today."
Junior Rachel Soden carded a 59 at the No. 3 spot, and sophomore Brandy Smith, making her season debut following an illness, came in with a 57 to round out the scoring for Shenandoah. Junior Elena Fries fired a 60 as well for the Raiders.
The Raiders will take part in the Elwood Invitational on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m., a tournament that features five area teams — Alexandria, Frankton, Madison-Grant, Shenandoah and the host Panthers.
"I'm looking forward to (Craig) playing the Elwood Invitational Saturday, I think she'll do quite well over there," Childs said.
A second straight medalist round for Craig gives her a boost of confidence going forward.
"It is really good (for my confidence)," she said. "I'm hoping to medal at (Elwood), so this is really good for me."
