NEW CASTLE -- It might seem hard to believe since Blackford’s Luke Brown scored 40 points, but Shenandoah’s defense and big baskets by Kameron Graddy in overtime helped the Raiders to a 74-73 win in the semifinals of the Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday.
Brown hit 17 of 26 attempts from the field, but only eight of those came in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.
Shenandoah trailed 39-35 at halftime and the Class 2A No. 2 Bruins scored the first six points of the third period to take their biggest lead at 45-35.
“We called a timeout,” said Shenandoah coach David McCollough. “I told them let’s cut it in half.”
They almost did that. It was 54-48 going to the fourth.
A huge trey by Jakeb Kinsey cut the lead to 57-55 as the Bruins had scored just three points during the first three minutes of the period. Neither team scored for the next 2:30 until Andrew Bennett hit a 3-pointer. The 2A No. 5 Raiders had a lead at 58-57.
Graddy went to the free-throw line with 1:21 left and gave the Raiders (7-1) a 59-57 advantage, but he hit just one of his two chances and that began a problem that nearly cost Shenandoah the game.
With 55 seconds left, Graddy again hit 1-of-2, and it was 60-57. Cam Elam scored on a layup for Blackford (6-1), his only points of the game, and it was 60-59. Kaden McCollough missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw chance, and Jasper Campbell did the same for Shenandoah in a nine-second span.
With 19.8 seconds left, McCollough hit 1-of-2 freebies, but Brown tied the game by rebounding his own miss with 10.8 on the clock.
The Raiders had one last chance in regulation, but Bennett missed a 3-pointer and the officials chose not to blow the whistle when Campbell was knocked down going after the rebound just before the horn.
“I really liked our chance going into overtime,” said Coach McCollough.
Brown tried to ruin that feeling by draining a long 3-pointer less than a minute into OT. Graddy scored on an inside move and again on a layup within 30 seconds of each other for a 65-64 Shenandoah lead.
With 2:23 to go, McCollough made 1-of-2 free throws and gave the Raiders a 66-65 lead. Graddy scored the next four points for Shenandoah and made the score 70-66. Landon Grimes hit a 3-pointer for Blackford, and it was 70-69 with 22 ticks left.
McCollough hit a pair of free throws to make it 72-69.
“I told them when (Blackford) brought it down, as soon as the ball got out of Brown’s hands, they should foul,” said Coach McCollough.
That’s what his team did, and Dawson Hudley hit one for the Bruins for a 72-70 score. McCollough was fouled with 13.6 seconds left and again hit both shots. Blackford took its final timeout.
Again the Shenandoah defense made it difficult for Brown, and Grimes took a 3-pointer and hit it. But the Raiders were able to run the clock down without passing it in.
McCollough and Graddy led the Raiders with 22 points each followed by Kinsey, who guarded Brown much of the time, with 16. After Brown’s 40, Grimes had 16 points for the Bruins. Shenandoah won the rebound battle 30-26 with Graddy and McCollough each getting nine. Grimes had 11 boards for the Bruins.
“We were honored to be asked to play,” said Coach McCollough. “To be able to come here and win this one against a good team feels good. This is like a regional for us. Now we have to play another game tonight.”
The Raiders move on to the title game against 2A No. 1 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (7-0) at 8 p.m., and Blackford will play 1A No. 1 Barr-Reeve (6-2) in the consolation contest at 6.
Blackhawk won the second semifinal 75-66 in overtime.
