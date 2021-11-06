MIDDLETOWN -- Shenandoah girls basketball coach Dameon Wyatt joked athletic director Todd Salkoski had pulled a belated Halloween trick with regard to the rims Saturday night.
The Raiders missed 21 shots in a row before they could get one to fall at the start of their game with Knightstown.
Six minutes and 58 seconds of futility turned out to be a minor inconvenience. Shenandoah's shooting did improve, though not dramatically, but it was more than enough to dismantle the Panthers, 33-9.
It was the second decisive win for the Raiders in as many games to start the season (they also beat Elwood 61-12).
The Raiders in the opening period managed only a putback by freshman Kimberlee Farmer with 62 seconds to go. That occurred after nine different players fired a combined 21 shots as well as two free throws, all without success.
"I thought maybe our AD played a joke and put a lid on the rim," Wyatt said. "So when it (finally) went in, I knew it was all us."
Fortunately for Shenandoah, Knightstown (0-1) was effectively worse at the outset.
The Panthers turned it over 12 times and attempted just four shots in the first quarter, and they didn't score until the 6:23 mark of the second, when they cut it to 6-2.
Shenandoah ended the first half ahead 12-4, but in the process shot 5-of-42 (12%).
The Raiders in the third quarter were able to find their stroke, outscoring Knightstown 15-1. Ali Brown made 3-pointers on two straight possessions, and Holly Shepherd added another from behind the arc.
Shenandoah ended 13-for-73 from the field (17.8%) and missed 11 of 14 foul attempts.
"It goes back to, we've got to be able to put the ball in the basket, and we just didn't tonight," Wyatt said. "Our shots weren't falling, and some went in-and-out, but at the end of the day, when we get the shots, we've got to start making them."
Shepherd finished with nine points and four steals. Kayla Muterspaugh and Farmer both scored seven, and Brown had six along with seven rebounds and three steals.
Having allowed only 21 points total in eight quarters, the Raiders' defense appears to be ahead of the offense. Saturday marked the third straight year Shenandoah had held an opponent to single digits.
"We're a defensive team, and we're going to be a defensive team," Wyatt said. "Hopefully, it keeps us in games and gives us chances to win a few more."
Shenandoah is at Connersville next Saturday.
