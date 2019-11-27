DALEVILLE – The Shenandoah boys basketball team had two quarters Wednesday night that qualified as a holiday treat one day early.
In the team’s season opener against Daleville, over a span of the second and third quarters, it had two turnovers, missed seven shots and scored 46 points. The other two quarters weren't bad, either, and the Raiders put a convincing 84-30 victory into the ledger.
“We ought to be able to take care of the basketball, and we ought to be able to get good shots,” said Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough. “We’ve got those three junior guards who will set the tone on defense and set the tone for what kind of selfish or unselfish team we are.”
Those three juniors are Jakeb Kinsey, Andrew Bennett and Kaden McCollough. You could throw a scoring blanket over the three of them. They scored 58 points, shot 8-of-14 from 3-point range and 18-of-29 overall to go with 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Bennett was the leading scorer with 22 points, Kinsey was next with 19 and McCollough pitched in 17.
They weren’t the only players in double figures. Senior Jackson Campbell hit all but one field goal, all but one free throw and had six rebounds for his 13 points.
“I am really impressed by the way Jackson Campbell goes about his business,” said McCollough. “It started last year about this time. He just continues to get better.”
There was yet another bright spot for the team in junior Kameron Graddy. He had six points. He missed only one shot, he blocked three and led the team with seven rebounds.
“I thought he did a great job,” said McCollough. “He blocked shots, and he scored some around the basket.”
So those five accounted for all but eight of the team’s points and all but 10 of their rebounds. But with such a wide winning margin, a lot of players got court time, especially in the second half.
“We were able to knock the rust off juniors Tanner Goff and Blake Surface,” said McCollough. “I also thought Colton Monday came in and did some nice things.”
If there was any blemish on Shenandoah’s performance, it was in the number of fouls. The visitors were called for 19 fouls.
“We put our hands on them too much,” said McCollough. “This is not AAU ball, so they might actually blow a whistle in there.”
For the Broncos, there will be other nights when the numbers they put up will be more impressive. Against an aggressive Raiders’ defense, Daleville had seven turnovers in the first quarter but only six after that.
Sophomore Tim Arnold led the team with 12 points followed by Connor Fleming with 10. The Broncos were outrebounded 33-17 despite winning the battle on the offensive glass 9-8.
As a team, Daleville hit only 25 percent of its shots (9-of-36), missing all eight of its 3-point attempts.
Shenandoah has its home opener Saturday against Blue River. Daleville plays Saturday in the Cambridge City Classic against Scecina at 12:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.