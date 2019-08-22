MIDDLETOWN – Coming off of a tight 3-2 loss to Mount Vernon on Monday, Shenandoah boys tennis had little trouble taking down Elwood at home, 4-0. The Raiders finished off the Panthers in dominating fashion, sacrificing only one game in the first doubles matchup.
“Today went very, very well,” Radiers head coach John Rhodes said. “I think all of these (Elwood) kids are freshman, and I think this coach is doing a great job of building the program. There was effort on both ends, and no one really gave up.”
While most of the matchups saw Shenandoah in control from the beginning, the No. 1 doubles matchup between the Raiders' Calyb Toffolo and Blake Poffenbarger and the Panthers' Ethan Haas and Cole Ruder held close in the first game. Elwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Toffolo and Poffenbarger won the first set 6-1 and the second 6-0.
No. 2 doubles saw Shenandoah’s Kyle Rice and Michael Donahue sweep Elwood’s Kevin Beaman and Josh Pete, 6-0, 6-0. Rhodes said while the team was successful in doubles, there’s still things that can be improved.
“In doubles, we need to come up to the net more,” Rhodes said. “Our percentages are at the net for wins. Singles did a good job of that, though.”
In singles, the Raiders Lance Holdren and Luke Waggener didn’t miss a step. Holdren swept Elwood’s Hayden Water 6-0, 6-0, while Waggener took down Payton Hayes, 6-0, 6-0.
“I was hitting some really good ground stroke, forehands especially,” Holdren said. “Every once in awhile I would pull out a good serve, which helped.”
While winning feels good, Rhodes said winning in dominate fashion doesn’t do much for the team. However, he did commend the team for not playing down and playing at a strong, consistent pace.
“Players that are more advanced usually get into trouble playing against pushers in putting the ball back into play,” Rhodes said. “I didn’t see any of that which is really, really good. When that happens, players can get into trouble facing slow shots. The kids stayed on top of it and prevailed."
The Raiders have a few days off before hosting Muncie Burris on Monday. The Panthers have a quick turnaround as they will head to Muncie Burris on Saturday for the Burris Invite.
