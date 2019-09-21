COWAN -- A 3-0 sweep might not always tell the full story in volleyball.
That was the case Saturday as Shenandoah started its morning by facing Class A No. 4 Cowan on the road.
The Raiders battled and had their chances, but limited mistakes and timely rallies led the Blackhawks to a 3-0 (26-24, 25-17, 26-24) win against its Mid-Eastern Conference foe.
Shenandoah bounced back in its second match with a 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-14) win over Union County (11-5) to finish 1-1 on the day.
One thing Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre wants to see his players do differently is show more confidence in themselves, saying they have what it takes to compete with any team in the state.
“These kinds of games, to me, are mental games,” MacIntyre said. “I don’t think our girls think of themselves as top 10 anything, which in my opinion, they are. I’ve seen the top 10 in 1A and 2A, and we’re every bit of that.”
If the Raiders (17-6) proved one thing Saturday, it’s they can compete with top-five talent. Shenandoah went on a big 9-0 run in the first set and looked to be rolling as it forced a Cowan (13-2) timeout. The break worked wonders for the Blackhawks as they got right back in the game with a 7-2 scoring burst.
Once Cowan’s offense got going, it was tough to stop as a pair of kills from Grace Conway and one from Martina Demarchi tied the score at 20 until Conway punctuated the comeback with a kill down the middle.
The Blackhawks kept marching in the second set as they never let the Raiders generate much momentum, never trailing on the way to an eight-point win. The third set looked similar to the opener. Shenandoah got out to an 8-2 start before Cowan mirrored that run to tie things up at 10. The Blackhawks eventually took the lead with a 6-1 spurt. Shenandoah battled back to tie the set at 24, but Cowan responded yet again with the final two points, capped by an ace from Demarchi.
“We don’t really like playing up or down, so we really just try to play our game,” senior Kara Surguy said. “(The Blackhawks) were a really good team, and they were just really fun to play against because they pushed us to be better, and I feel like we pushed them to be better, too.”
Cowan limited its mistakes, unofficially finishing the match with six service errors, making Shenandoah work for its points. Shenandoah committed nine service errors.
“It’s little things that make the difference. For instance, serving, service errors, passing, passing errors, the ball hitting the ground when nobody’s moving to it. Those kind of things. Everybody has hitters and most everybody has a good athlete that runs their team, but it takes more mental stability for us to win those big games,” MacIntyre said.
Despite a three-set sweep of Union County, MacIntyre felt his team’s performance took a dip in the second match, allowing Union County to hang around for too long in the first two sets. Once the Raiders got in position to secure the win, Erikka Hill stepped up and earned the match-winning points in all three sets with two kills and a match-winning ace.
Next up for the Raiders, they’ll travel to Monroe Central at 6 p.m. on Monday.
