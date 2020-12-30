NEW CASTLE -- The Raymond James Hall of Fame Classic title game proved Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian was the champion and the Shenandoah Raiders can never be counted out in any contest.
For the second time Wednesday, the Raiders rallied from a double-digit deficit to force overtime. But against the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Braves, the verdict didn’t go their way as they dropped a 66-59 decision.
Blackhawk (8-0) started the game on an 11-0 and the Raiders came back. No. 5 Shenandoah (7-2) trailed 22-14 after one quarter but cut the gap to 30-29 at halftime. The Braves opened the fourth quarter with a 5-0 rush, all of the points by Purdue-commit Caleb Furst.
But Kaden McCollough drained a 3 with 16.8 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 56-56, and overtime was once again in the offing.
“Again, I felt real good going into overtime,” said Shenandoah coach Dave McCollough.
The turning point came in a single possession of the extra period. Blackhawk missed a shot and got an offensive rebound. After another miss, it got another chance, and Marcus Davidson drilled a 3-pointer. It was only 59-56, but it felt worse.
“I saw them drop their shoulders, and I dropped mine,” said Coach McCollough. “Against a team like that when we get a stop, we have to get the rebound. It’s something we have to clean up going forward.”
The Raiders were down 64-56 in overtime and didn’t score until Jakeb Kinsey hit a 3 with 52.6 seconds left, but that was the lone basket for Shenandoah in the extra period.
Kinsey, who joined McCollough on the all-tournament team, scored 17 points to lead Shenandoah. McCollough and Michael Howard were next with 12 points each. Kameron Graddy scored just two points but had a huge job guarding Furst inside.
First scored 20 points and had 17 rebounds. He also had three assists, two blocks and three steals. Three of his teammates also scored in double figures. Zane Burke had 17, Davidson 13 and Jake Boyer 10.
“He’s a lot to deal with inside,” said McCollough. “He’s 6-(foot)-10, and we’re 6-6 and then drop off from there.”
Kinsey topped Shenandoah with seven boards. The Raiders had just seven assists on 22 baskets. The Raiders turned the ball over just nine times and had two blocks, both by Howard.
“We hung tough,” said Coach McCollough. “If we shore up some things, we can have a really good last two-thirds of the season. This is a veteran team, and they know what it takes. We only practiced four or five times over two weeks, and I think we are in a good spot all things considered.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.