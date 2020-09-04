MIDDLETOWN — Whenever Shenandoah crossed Centerville’s half of the field, it felt the effects of a quality defense.
But when the Raiders had the Bulldogs pinned deep in the latter’s territory — with a big assist by the special teams — the hosts thrived.
Shenandoah put up 15 points in the second half, thanks to a safety set up by a fortuitous punt as well as a fumble recovery. That was enough to hold off a resolute Centerville squad 22-17 at Dale Green Field.
The Raiders, who had only 20 players dress on their senior night, got the most out of those who dressed and improved to 2-1, six days after a defeat to Class 2A fifth-ranked Heritage Christian.
‘I thought our guys were resilient tonight, and they fought really hard,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “And you’ve got to give credit to Centerville. They’re a damn good football team.”
Centerville (2-1) outscored its first two opponents 104-6 and proved to be a tough match for the Raiders defensively in the early going. The Bulldogs came up with an interception, fumble recovery and two fourth-down stops in Shenandoah territory in the first half.
It took nearly 20 minutes for the Raiders to dent Centerville effectively. That was when Tanner Goff, facing another fourth down, found a wide-open Blake Surface in the end zone. The play by the senior battery-mates covered 31 yards, and it was the only score of the half.
Nearing the midpoint of the third quarter, Cole Hughes downed what was a 50-yard punt by Josh Farmer at the Centerville 1-yard line. On the next play, Bulldogs’ quarterback Ryan Dickenson lost a fumble in the end zone, and the Raiders picked up a safety, and it was 9-3.
Andrew Bennett returned the ensuing punt 40 yards to the Bulldogs’ 24, and four plays later, Goff rumbled 15 yards for the TD.
Centerville fumbled again right after it got the ball back, and Farmer fell on it at the visitors’ 31. The Raiders capitalized again, with Goff sneaking it in from the 1 on the second play of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs fought back, as Jamari Pamplin scored from 4 yards out, and Dickenson leaped and threw a 1-yard TD pass to Noah Westover with less than three minutes to go.
Shenandoah was able to kill the remaining time against a Centerville team out of timeouts, with Goff running backward for about a 30-yard loss on the final play.
Goff was 7-for-13 for 151 yards, with Hughes catching three for 79.
“I thought we were able to move the ball a little bit better in the second half, and we changed some things up scheme-wise,” McCaslin said. “I thought our kids fought extremely hard.”
The Raiders were dramatically short-handed, McCaslin said, because the entire junior varsity squad has been quarantined and one player has tested positive for Covid-19.
“It’s been a rough couple of days around here, and we’re still fortunate enough to still be able to play our game,” McCaslin said. “We love those guys as much as anybody else, and it’s a tough time that we live in right now.”
Shenandoah hosts Lapel (3-0) next Friday.
