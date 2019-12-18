MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s leaders showed senior Silas Allred how proud they were of him Wednesday night.
Before the Raiders’ dual wrestling meet with Daleville, a large framed picture of Allred was unveiled. Allred became the school’s first individual state champ in any sport last season.
The picture is now hanging in the gym hallway next to one of Erikka Hill, who won the state shot put competition a few months later.
“I told (now-principal Greg) Allen, ‘You need to watch this kid here. He’s special,’” said Shenandoah athletic director Todd Salkoski during the ceremony, recounting how Allred pinned middle-school opponents in a New Castle meet in 10 seconds or less.
“I watched him mop the floor of eighth-graders when he was a sixth-grader,” Allen told the attendees. “This is the hardest-working kid I’ve seen in my career as an administrator. He’s going to make us proud when he gets to Lincoln,” where Allred plans to wrestle at the University of Nebraska.
Allred spent very little time mopping the mat in the Daleville dual, which his Raiders won 42-33. The nation’s fourth-ranked 195-pounder (by Intermatwrestle.com) pinned Daniel Farlee in 28 seconds and improved to 11-0 on the season and 113-2 for his career.
“It’s just very, very humbling, and it means a lot to me because for so long, I said I want to be known as more than just being a wrestler here but as a person who has impacted others,” Allred said. “It makes me realize that I impact people in more ways than wrestling and on a life level, and it means so much to me.”
The Raiders rode out a wave of forfeits to the Broncos at the four lowest weights, as well as a pin defeat at the next class, and surged to the victory.
Trailing 33-18, Shenandoah began to make its move when Elijah Wuestefeld pinned Ashton McGrew in 1:19 at 138.
Nick Valenti decisioned Hunter Hoss 6-3 at 145. Then at 152, Kyle Rice’s 59-second fall against Luke McKinley pulled the Raiders level.
Shenandoah’s winning points came from junior Justin Hummel at 160, as he stopped Blayke Johnson with eight seconds left in the first period.
Junior Cole Hughes (170) closed it out with a 6-0 win over Jackson Ingenito.
Also for the Raiders, senior 285-pounder Coleson White pinned Reid King at 4:11, and senior Tommy DeLey won by forfeit at 220.
Daleville sophomore Camryn Comer opened the meet with a 6-5 verdict over Noah Barbosa at 182. Comer’s classmate Julius Gerencser (132) remained unbeaten with a 48-second fall against Colton Hunt.
The Broncos’ forfeit victors were Tyler Fritz (106), Dawson Brooks (113), Noah Gibson (120) and Brandon Kinnick (126).
Daleville’s lineup consisted of juniors Johnson and Fritz, freshmen Brooks and Gibson, and the rest sophomores.
“They’re going to wrestle young at times, as we fully expect, but they’re coming along well,” Broncos’ coach Dalton Baysinger said. “They’re dedicated, they’re hard working and they’re good kids. Good things happen to good people.”
Shenandoah and Daleville will see each other in their next event, the 32-team Spartan Classic at Connersville on Dec 27 and 28.
