MIDDLETOWN – Though concrete evidence was not readily available Thursday, it’s widely believed Jakeb Kinsey was born with a basketball in his hand.
The Shenandoah guard’s father, Brent, coached the Raiders boys basketball team from 1997-2001, and his older brother, Chase, was a starter for sectional championship teams at the school in 2017 and 2018.
The younger Kinsey was playing the game on a mini-hoop in his living room at the early age of 1.
But his hardwood-soaked background is hardly unique on this team.
No. 1-ranked Shenandoah (23-2) is scheduled to make its fourth consecutive Class 2A regional appearance Saturday against No. 7 Parke Heritage (23-3) at Greenfield-Central. The Raiders are looking to advance to semistate in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history.
And a trio of guards fuels that march.
Kinsey is joined in the starting backcourt by leading-scorer Andrew Bennett (15.7 points per game) and sharpshooter Kaden McCollough (50 percent from 3-point range). All three have fathers who were coaches, and all three have spent time on the roster since their freshman year.
They give the Raiders a blend of experience and basketball knowledge that can’t be easily matched across the state.
“It’s definitely helped us a lot, having the experience of just playing with each other for three straight years now,” Kinsey said. “Having the varsity experience since we were freshmen. Physicality is a lot different in varsity basketball, and just being able to get used to that and playing together, we find each other really well. So that’s helped us a lot.”
McCollough’s father, David, has won 576 games in a 36-year career as a high school head coach, including 111 and counting in five seasons at Shenandoah. Bennett’s father, Joe, is a former head coach in his own right and a current assistant on the Raiders’ staff.
Having such familiar faces on the bench can be a bonus when the going gets tough.
Shenandoah trailed Northeastern entering the fourth quarter of last week’s sectional championship game but never panicked. There’s too much trust amongst the players on the court and too much support waiting on the sideline.
“It’s our dad, so it’s a little easier to look over there in adversity and when you’re under pressure and see your dad,” Bennett said. “It just calms you down a little bit. But, yeah, it helps a lot having them over there. Easy to trust, easy to listen to, makes it a little bit easier to be coachable because we’ve grown up trusting them our whole lives.
“And it just makes it more enjoyable, like I get to share all these moments with my dad. So I really enjoy that, and I think he does, too.”
Those moments include three straight sectional crowns together and Bennett’s 1,000th career point as the Raiders took the lead in the fourth quarter last week.
But poise under pressure isn’t all that’s readily apparent when watching this trio play.
For much of the past two seasons, Coach McCollough has had opposing coaches and fans come up after games to compliment him on his team’s play. One group of opposing fans even took to Twitter recently to wish Shenandoah luck for the remainder of the postseason because they have so much fun watching the team play.
It’s an unselfish brand of basketball that has produced more than its fair share of victories. Entering the weekend, the Raiders have won 49 games in the past two seasons alone.
And it’s all done without ego.
Shenandoah has recorded an assist on 73.9 percent (454-of-614) of its field goals this season. All three guards average in double figures scoring with Kinsey (15.5) and McCollough (12.7) closely following Bennett. And each of them adds at least three assists and two steals per contest.
It can be a beautiful show to watch on and off the court, with the Raiders often rushing to celebrate each other’s success.
“I’m sure it’s way more fun to play than to watch, especially with the unselfish nature that we all have,” Kaden McCollough said. “That just makes it twice as fun, if not three times. It’s fun to get the ball, but it’s also fun to pass it and watch your guy score. That’s just fun.
“That’s what we try to do every time out. Coach emphasizes three things – toughness, poise and the most important thing to us probably is positive emotion. And that’s what we really try to express out there on the court, especially, even when things get tough.”
That’s also where all the experience and basketball IQ is put to best use.
After three years together in the same system, the guards can anticipate one another’s moves.
Bennett said they each have a distinctive voice and hearing it allows for complete trust on the defensive end, even when they have their backs to one another.
It’s an intangible component that contributes to the team’s continued success.
“I think it’s huge, the familiarity,” Coach McCollough said. “I think each of them has different strengths, and I think each one of them knows what their strengths are, but I also think each one of them knows what their teammates’ strengths are. And I think they recognize that, and I think they respect that.
“Kaden does one thing, Jake does a different thing and then Andrew does a different thing. And they know what they can do and can’t do. I think those kids know each other well enough that they can kind of feed off each other because of that.”
That momentum often carries throughout the team.
It’s a close-knit roster that revels in competition. Whether it’s making each other better on the practice court or supporting one another in games, there’s always one common goal in mind.
The Raiders fell short of the ultimate prize a year ago, losing to Linton-Stockton in the semistate and missing out on their first state finals appearance since 1981. That loss still lingers in their memories and drives them through the tough times.
But it’s friendship that truly is Shenandoah’s secret weapon.
“We take it serious, but we make sure that we’re having a good time and that we’re enjoying ourselves and we’re not making it feel like it’s a job,” Bennett said. “We love playing with each other. We’re friends off the court, on the court. We all know we’ve got each other’s backs, which just makes it a lot easier to play with. And I think we can do something special if we keep it that way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.