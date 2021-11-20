MIDDLETOWN — Expectations are low for the Shenandoah boys basketball team.
Coach Dave McCollough hopes his players take some offense to that.
“It’s motivating to me, and I sure hope it gets in their craw a little bit,” McCollough said. “Let’s show ‘em what we can do. We ain’t in the grave yet. Let’s see if we can kick up a little dust.”
McCollough is starting his seventh season as Shenandoah’s coach, and his teams have won at least 20 games in each of the first six seasons. The last three years the Raiders have gone 26-2, 23-2 and 25-4.
But gone is a special group that graduated last spring, so McCollough is molding a new group.
“It’s fun to see kids improve, and it’s fun to see teams go together,” he said. “If we can stay healthy, I feel pretty good about our top six, seven, eight guys. They’re inexperienced. We’re going to go through some growing pains, but also there’s things they do that I like.”
Productivity for the Raiders will most nights start with senior Jasper Campbell, the only player on this year’s team with significant varsity experience. Forced into the starting lineup late in the season his sophomore year, Campbell came off the bench last year while five seniors started. But he played key minutes and averaged 7 points per game, a number that will undoubtedly jump this year.
“Three games before the end of the season we needed to thrust him into the starting lineup, and he came in and was stellar to finish out the last three regular-season games and in the tournament,” McCollough said. “And that was the COVID year. And then the next year to his credit, we’ve got those seniors, and he came off the bench last year, and I thought he did a great job handling that as a teammate.”
Campbell will be a team leader, and he’ll play all over the floor, capable of handling the ball and posting up.
Surrounding Campbell will be fellow seniors Jack Stevens, Jordan Zody and Lucas Mills. Stevens brings a point-guard mindset, Zody offers shooting and quickness and Mills will help the inside game.
Stevens’ brother, Drake, is a sophomore and will also be counted on this season. Others McCollough has expectations for include junior Carson Brookbank and sophomore A.J. Demick.
“They’re both about 6-2 and have some pretty good basketball sense,” McCollough said of the Stevens brothers. “They can see the court pretty well, shoot pretty well. They fit in with Jasper extremely well. So I’m looking for them to be very big contributors and do a great job for us at both ends of the court.”
The veteran coach sees some similarities in Zody, Brookbank and Demick. All have quickness that can make them shine at the defensive end, and all can shoot the ball.
Zody returns to the team after playing JV as a sophomore and sitting out last season.
“He’s got a little bit of quickness, and he can shoot the ball pretty well,” McCollough said. “He’s going to have to be able to knock down some shots for us. But I think he really needs to be nasty on the defensive end and get after people.”
