MIDDLETOWN — Inclement weather can be your best friend or your worst enemy in football.
Friday night at Dale Green Field, the wet, windy conditions were detrimental for the Raiders. Shenandoah turned the ball over four times overall and three times in the red zone in a 14-12 loss to Mid-Eastern Conference rival Eastern Hancock, who stopped a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt with under a minute left in the game.
The Raiders (5-3, 1-1 MEC) fell short despite running 27 more plays than the Royals (7-1, 3-0) and outgained them 356 yards to 252. Not only did Eastern Hancock's win snap Shenandoah's five-game winning streak, but it also gave the Royals their first win over the Raiders since 2015.
With 47 seconds left, quarterback Tanner Goff uncorked a perfect deep ball, hitting Colton Monday in stride for a 43-yard touchdown, giving the Raiders late life. After a timeout, Eastern Hancock’s defense held, stopping Josh Farmer’s 2-point conversion attempt and sealing the win with an onside kick recovery.
“I take a lot of the blame, especially there at the end. That was a bad play call there with the 2-point conversion to tie it,” Shenandoah coach Jordan McCaslin said. “You just can’t expect to win if you put the ball on the ground and turn the ball over, regardless of the field conditions.”
The difference-making touchdown for the Royals came midway through the third quarter. After the Raiders mostly held Eastern Hancock in check, Zach Arnold broke free down the sideline for a 77-yard touchdown, his second of the game. Both of Arnold’s touchdowns came from over 50 yards out, as he broke off a 51-yarder in the first quarter. Arnold produced the lion’s share of the Royals’ offense, finishing with 145 yards on 12 carries.
Still, the Raiders had their chances. With the ball inside the 5-yard line, Goff tried to get the edge and reach the end zone but fumbled the ball, and the Royals recovered. Early in the third quarter, the Raiders had a second-and-short before a fumbled handoff was recovered by Landon O’Neal.
The Raiders kept creating more chances, though. In the fourth, Shenandoah had the ball inside the red zone again, this time at the 12. Goff dropped back to pass and lost the ball before recovering it for a loss of 13. On fourth down, he heaved a prayer toward the end zone, and it was picked at the goal line by Caden Sotelo.
Shenandoah’s defense kept doing its job and getting the ball back after Eastern Hancock turned the ball over on downs near midfield. With a first down at the Royals’ 40, Blake Surface was hit and lost the ball. It was recovered by the Royals.
“They had the same field conditions, and they were able to take care of the ball tonight, so that was the difference,” McCaslin said. “Eastern Hancock is a very good football team that we could possibly see again in the future. But kudos to them. They did a great job, had a great plan and their kids played hard, as well.”
Despite all of the miscues and Eastern Hancock’s defense continually making stops with its back against the wall, the Raiders had one more shot, falling just short as Farmer's 2-point conversion try was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
“I think we fought, and I can appreciate that, but mental errors were also happening. And I take full responsibility for that loss. My fumble at the end was key, and I think we’ve just got to turn the page now,” Surface said.
Farmer put on a solid showing offensively, rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. Surface tallied 56 on 11 carries as Shenandoah collectively rushed for 279 yards, eclipsing 1,500 team rushing yards on the season.
Shenandoah controlled most of the possession in the first half as the steady rainfall and wind forced both teams into a run-heavy approach. With their Wing-T offense, the Raiders prefer a solid ground attack as they’ve averaged 193 yards on the ground through seven weeks.
Shenandoah ran 33 plays to Eastern Hancock’s 22 in the first half, although the bulk of that difference came on a 12-play drive to open the game, but that drive stalled just across midfield after the Royals made a fourth-and-5 stop to get the ball for the first time.
After making that stop, the Royals’ offense took just two plays to get on the board. Arnold got the edge on a run and turned on the jets for a 51-yard touchdown to put the Royals ahead 8-0.
Aside from the two long touchdowns, the Raiders defense was stout, giving up 99 yards in the opening half and 252 total yards. That was big considering Eastern Hancock entered the game averaging 42.9 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense.
“We told those guys, the only way we felt like they were going to score this week is if they big played us to death,” McClasin said. “The Arnold kid hit two big runs, and that was the difference in the game.”
With sectional on the horizon, Shenandoah hopes a game that got away can be turned into a learning experience.
“It’s a fight every night,” Surface said. “This is a different team than we had last year, and, you know, I think we were on a roll there with a five-game win streak. It’s good to get a game like this because it’s going to be a dog fight in sectionals.”
Shenandoah will host another MEC rival in Monroe Central in its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. next Friday.
