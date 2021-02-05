LIBERTY — After watching Northeastern spend most of the first three quarters shaking its sectional semifinal opponent loose, a similar fate awaited seventh-ranked Shenandoah in the second semifinal.
But, with a continuation of their signature defensive pressure and a second half ramping up of their offense, the Raiders will look to win their second straight sectional championship Saturday evening.
Erikka Hill dominated the interior, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Shenandoah got timely scoring from several of her teammates, sparking a 16-0 third-quarter run that led to a 44-26 win over the host school, Union County.
The win was the 17th in a row for Shenandoah (20-3) and ended the season for Union County at 16-6. The Raiders will meet third-ranked Northeastern, winners of its last 11 games and 18-1 overall. Shenandoah defeated the Knights in overtime a year ago to claim the school’s 14th all-time sectional championship.
Northeastern also broke open a close game in the second half for a 44-28 win over Hagerstown in the first semifinal.
“This is why you play. You want to play in the big ones,” Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. “They’re physical. They had about the same team they had last year. They have a real good guard (Taylor Ferris), but we’re going to be who we are. We’re going to play our defense, and hopefully that will be enough to get the win tomorrow.”
Until midway through the third quarter, the Patriots and Raiders seemed to be as even as could be.
A 3-point basket by Union County senior Madison Gray trimmed a four-point Shenandoah lead — the biggest at that point in the game by either team — to one at 22-21.
After a Raiders’ timeout, Erikka Hill got the decisive run started by making one of two at the free-throw line.
She followed with steals on the next two Patriots possessions and, while the first led to an empty trip, the second resulted in a run out layup by Kathryn Perry for a 25-21 lead. Then, while all eyes were on Perry and Hill, it was junior Holly Shepherd who stepped into the lane and buried a 12-foot jumper to give Shenandoah the six-point lead. Perry then banked home a 3-point basket at the third quarter buzzer — the only made 3-pointer of the night for Shenandoah — and the period had ended on an 8-0 Raiders run.
Shenandoah took care of the ball following a shaky first quarter that saw five turnovers. The Raiders committed just one in each of the second and third quarters as the early game jitters settled.
“The third quarter has kind of been our game. The girls do a nice job of adjusting,” Wyatt said. “It’s worked most of the season. I didn’t think we played well at the start, but you’re not going to in the tournament sometimes.”
The run continued into the fourth quarter as Hill scored twice, and Hannah Zody and Kayla Muterspaugh each added buckets to stretch the advantage to 38-21 before Gray ended the run with three free throws.
“We reviewed all of our roles prior to the tournament, (we’re) 0-0 and here’s what we need,” Wyatt said. “Holly has been tremendous at improvement and understanding, and I can’t thank that kid enough.”
Perry was the only other Raider in double figures with 11, and Jenna Stewart led all players with five assists.
In her final game — she has decided not to play collegiately — Gray finished with 24 of the 26 Patriots points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Tip-off for Saturday’s title game is set for 7:30 p.m.
