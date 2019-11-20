MIDDLETOWN -- The memories are still fresh and the keywords have been selected to make sure the past is channeled the right way into this boys basketball season for the Shenandoah Raiders.
Last year, a team of mainly underclassmen had a nearly spotless regular season and went to the Final Four in Class 2A before losing in disappointing fashion to Linton-Stockton, 73-56. Most of those underclassmen are back for a repeat run.
Junior guard Jakeb Kinsey, who averaged 10.3 points and 3.7 assists, was quick to put the business of last season’s ending into words – two of them in fact.
“Our motto this season is 'Unfinished Business',” he said. “We know that wasn’t the best we can play. That has been some extra motivation for us getting ready for this season. It is great to be back and getting ready. These guys are so much fun to play with. We are like a family.”
A year ago, balance was a key element offensively for the Raiders.
“We had five players average in double figures, and that’s rare in high school,” said Shenandoah coach David McCollough. “You find it in the NBA, but they score over 100 points. Last year, we were unselfish and passed the ball well. There was a great chemistry.”
There is 60 percent of that balance returning on this year’s team. Evan Coers graduated and took his 10.1 points with him. Peyton Starks averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds and was expected to return for his senior season, but he violated school rules and will miss the entire season.
Besides Kinsey, the double-figure scorers returning are juniors Andrew Bennett (13.3 points) and Kaden McCollough (11.2 points). Each averaged nearly four rebounds while Bennett led the team with 5.4 assists per contest.
“All three shoot it well, can score and pass,” said McCollough. “They need to be leaders for us.”
“I think I did OK as a leader last year,” said Bennett. “But the coach and I had a meeting to discuss how I could be better. We have the talent on this team, but we need to have the mental toughness.”
Kaden McCollough worked through a back injury a year ago through the early stages of the season. This year he suffered a broken toe during the team’s summer schedule of games. He doesn’t think it will be a factor when the season opens.
“It bothers me a little bit at the end of a long practice,” he said. “But once a game starts, I don’t think I will notice it.”
There are holes to fill, and it appears there are players ready to step up.
One of them is 6-foot-5 junior Kameron Graddy. He just averaged 1.7 points and 1.8 rebounds a year ago in 16 games. But the door is wide open for him this season.
“He is a really good passer,” said Coach McCollough. “He is long and will rebound well for us. I expect big things of him this season.”
“He has been playing really well,” said Kinsey of Graddy. “He’s gotten stronger.”
Senior Jackson Campbell has blossomed into a strong player. Sophomore Jasper Campbell was the leading scorer on the junior varsity a season ago. Senior Colton Monday can rebound and defend and will be looking for a way to fit in and contribute.
There is one wild card that could have an impact on this year’s team. He is 6-4 junior Michael Howard, who transferred into Shenandoah. He was home schooled a year ago, took just one class at Hagerstown and played basketball there. Hagerstown did not sign off on the transfer, and the Raiders are waiting for an IHSAA ruling.
Right now, he has limited eligibility, which means he can practice with the varsity but only play on the junior varsity.
“He averaged double figures last year and can play both inside and outside,” said McCollough.
Other players who will help provide depth are senior Josh Soden, a strong cross country runner for the Raiders, junior Blake Surface and junior Tanner Goff.
Last season the Raiders nearly did something that had never happened in McCollough’s 35 years of coaching at the varsity level.
“I’ve never coached an unbeaten season,” he said, noting the lone blemish was a double overtime loss at New Palestine. “If we could do that, it would be a great accomplishment. But with our schedule this year, we could have a worse record (26-2 overall) and still be a better team.”
The Raiders open with games against 1A teams Daleville and Blue River. Then there’s the Dec. 6 rematch against New Palestine, followed the next night by a visit to Alexandria. The team also visits Fishers and has a game against Anderson at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, all before the end of the 2019 part of the season.
