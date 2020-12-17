DALEVILLE -- It was only a matter of time until the Shenandoah girls basketball team figured it out.
Daleville threw a gang of players around the Raiders’ standout senior Erikka Hill to open the game and Shenandoah led just 18-13 after one quarter.
“We’re seeing a lot of gimmicks,” said Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt. “They collapse on Erikka and they chase Kat (Perry). But once they figured it out, we made the adjustment and we were all right.”
That might be an understatement. The Raiders poured in 25 points in the second quarter to take a 43-21 lead at the break. Hill scored eight points, Perry five and Rachel Soden four.
Shenandoah continued the momentum into the second half on their way to a 76-32 win over the Broncos.
Not as noticeable on the stat sheet but impossible to ignore on the floor was senior Jenna Stewart. She scored eight points in the game but had 11 rebounds and was in the right place time after time to receive passes and either convert them into points or to pass to teammates as part of the plan to break down the Daleville defense.
“Jenna is one of our best passers,” said Wyatt. “She also understands the game and knows where to go to find an open spot. She moves really well off the ball.”
“I am always looking for an opening,” said Stewart. “I really work to be a good passer and I know I can help Erikka out by getting some rebounds.”
Shenandoah won the battle on the boards 39-31. Hill collected 10 rebounds and sophomore Kayla Muterspaugh also grabbed 10.
Defensively, the Raiders clamped down hard on the Broncos in the second half, limiting them to just two points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth.
“Our first half was the best half of basketball we have played this year,” said Daleville coach Austin Earley. “After Audrey (Voss) went down (with an ankle injury at the 3:19 mark of the first quarter) that was a big blow to us. They went on a little run there against us.”
Voss came back in the second quarter and led the home team in scoring with 11 points.
Hill topped all scorers with 25 points, hitting 11-of-19 shots and half of her six free throws. Perry was 4-of-7 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points, the same total that Soden tallied. Soden started slowly in her long-range shooting but was 2-of-3 from beyond the arc in the fourth before Wyatt emptied the bench for the final five minutes.
“Soden is a shooter and she knows that,” said Wyatt. “Sometimes she gets bothered when she misses her first one or two. But she needs to keep shooting.”
The Raiders were also very careful with the ball, having only eight turnovers for the game and three of those were on offensive fouls.
Next in scoring after Voss for the Broncos was senior Ellie Hochstetler, who finished with eight points, all coming in the first half.
Both teams will play on the road against the Wes-Del Warriors for their next action. The Raiders (9-3) are there next Tuesday.
The Broncos (2-7) are looking forward to a Saturday visit to Wes-Del following a tough week against 1A powerhouse Blue River and a strong 2A team in Shenandoah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.