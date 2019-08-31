SELMA — Shenandoah volleyball was without its best all-around player Saturday. It showed in an inauspicious start to the Raiders’ first match of the Wapahani Invitational.
Shenandoah dropped its first set against University 25-12 in the absence of Kara Surguy, who twisted her ankle Thursday against Frankton.
Shenandoah coach Josh MacIntyre said Surguy was in some pain Saturday morning but still wanted to be on the court to play defense. With so much season left to play, MacIntyre didn’t want to worsen Surguy’s injury, so he sat her for the day.
“To give them a little built-in excuse, we don’t have our best all-around player. (Surguy) is our captain, the only player who’s been on the team for four years. First game without her, OK, I’ll give you a little bit of leeway,” MacIntyre said.
Surguy — one of Shenandoah’s four seniors — was still on the bench next to MacIntyre the whole time, helping to vocally lead and encourage her teammates.
“Even if Kara’s not out there, she’s with us,” junior Erikka Hill said. “She’s leading us from the bench. She has our back, 24/7. She’s telling us, ‘Hey, you guys. Do this. Do that.’ She’s bringing so much energy to the team even when she’s not on the court. It’s like a ripple effect.”
The Raiders eventually did a complete 180 and won six straight sets over the course of three matches to reach the championship. There, they ran into Class 2A No. 7 Wapahani and lost 2-0 (25-19, 25-15) to finish as runner-up.
Shenandoah (10-3) was originally scheduled to face Anderson at 9 a.m., but the Indians dropped out of the invitational, leaving the Raiders to face University an hour later.
After letting University get out to a 12-1 start and win the opening set, Shenandoah looked like a completely different team. MacIntyre said the team has a habit of starting off slowly in Saturday morning games. Once the early morning cobwebs were shaken off, the Raiders began to take care of business and scored the first eight points of their second set against University.
“We are infamous for not being good on Saturday mornings,” MacIntyre said. “I gave them the option to come in early this morning to get their blood going. Some did, some didn’t. That’s just kind of our M.O. right now. Until we can find a way to be better in the mornings, I wasn’t surprised, and I let them have it.”
The Raiders stymied a comeback attempt from University in the second set and won a back-and-forth third set for a 2-1 (12-25, 25-19, 15-13) win.
Against Knightstown, Shenandoah slid by with another tight win to open the match. The Raiders used a 5-0 run to take control behind two kills from Hill and two aces from Bridget Lohrey. Hill finished the set with a kill through the middle. Shenandoah took control of the second set with an 8-1 run to finish off a 2-0 (25-23, 25-19) sweep of Knightstown.
Adams Central awaited Shenandoah to see who would face top-seeded Wapahani (6-0) in the championship. Shenandoah flew past the Jets with a 2-0 (25-22, 25-23) win in straight sets. The Jets nearly forced a third set before the Raiders called a timeout and scored three quick points to ice the match and set up a Raiders vs. Raiders championship.
Shenandoah and Wapahani swapped points to start the set with neither side leading by more than two points until the score was tied at 17. Then Wapahani went on an 8-2 run to finish the first set.
After the two teams switched sides, Wapahani continued to carry its momentum into the final set. The hosts jumped out to a 9-2 advantage and never looked back, winning 25-15 and celebrating with the championship trophy.
The championship gave Shenandoah a learning experience in terms of knowing what needs to be done to compete with a team like Wapahani as it was able to do in the first set, scoring the most points Wapahani allowed all day. So far this season, Wapahani has dropped just one set.
“Overall, we learned that if we keep together and keep our heads held high, we can keep up with some of the best teams. Wapahani, look at them, it’s obvious that they’re not a bad team,” Hill said. “They’re a good team, one of the best around. Knowing that we can keep up with them allows us to reflect on things we didn’t do. Our block, it’s not there, not where it needs to be. Rotation on the perimeter, protecting the setter.
“Playing against a good team like this is how we know this is how we’re going to get our proper assessment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.