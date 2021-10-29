BEECH GROVE — With only five seniors on the roster and with a third coach in less than 12 months, Shenandoah’s football team had to learn and play catch-up this year.
The Raiders’ education for this season ended Friday night with a 34-0 defeat to Scecina in the second round of Class 2A Sectional 38.
Under coach Jake Stilwell, who was hired about a month before practice officially began this summer and after Jordan McCaslin’s original replacement decided to go elsewhere, Shenandoah endured its first sub-.500 season since the 2007 team went 4-6.
And Friday, the Raiders saw a 57-game streak in which they scored come to an end. The last time Shenandoah was blanked was in 2016, against Monroe Central.
“We were missing our leading rusher (Bob Ayres) and our leading receiver (Drake Stevens), and it made things challenging, and the weather made things a lot harder,” Stilwell said.
And when Shenandoah did gain some momentum offensively (and on special teams), it couldn’t sustain it.
The Raiders twice got inside Scecina’s 25-yard line but came away empty.
Late in the first half (down 14-0), Shenandoah had a 15-play possession only to end in an incompletion in the end zone, and in the third quarter, the Crusaders’ Mason Beriault stopped the Raiders’ drive with a 90-yard pick-6.
Early in the second quarter, after Shenandoah hadn’t picked up a first down in three drives, punter Mayson Lewis faked and gained a first down at the Raiders’ 37. On the next play, Shenandoah fumbled and the Crusaders’ David Mendez took it in for the score.
Scecina (8-3) got on the board with 27 seconds left in the first quarter, when Aidan Ray connected with Keaton Thibo on a 19-yard pass, and on the second play of the second half, Ray hit Beriault for 61 yards, and it was 27-0.
The 11th-ranked Crusaders were on the right side after two defeats to Shenandoah last year, including 20-7 in the sectional.
Scecina’s Dequan Stennis ran for 128 yards, and Ray completed four passes for 108.
The Raiders totaled 123 yards, all on the ground. Quarterback Carson Brookbank ran 17 times and gained 50 yards, and Noah Bowen had 24 on nine carries.
“I was really proud of how we competed tonight,” Stilwell said. “We played with a lot of heart against a good football team, but we just couldn’t overcome the mistakes.”
Shenandoah’s seniors were Bowen and linemen Lucas Mills, Nick Valenti, Adrean Adkins and David Moore.
The returning Raider contingent will be huge in numbers, and they will be more versed in Stilwell’s system.
“It will be a lot better to get these guys an entire offseason,” Stilwell said. “It will help a lot. They’ll be hungry for next year, and we’ll come up with a good plan of what we’ll look like and how we’re going to attack next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.