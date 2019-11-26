MIDDLETOWN — The Shenandoah girls basketball team stayed perfect after a dominant 59-36 win over Eastern Hancock on Tuesday.
Shenandoah (5-0) has started the season on fire, winning four of its first five matchups by more than 20 points. Its only finish within 10 points was last Wednesday when it edged Blue River Valley by five. The Royals (4-2) looked to be a more formidable matchup, with their only loss at Triton Central. They came into the game off a 20-point victory Monday against Cowan.
Starters for the Raiders were #Elite11 member Kathryn Perry, juniors Rachel Soden, Jenna Stewart and Erikka Hill and senior Stormie Fitch.
The game started quick, with both teams eager to get a hold. Shenandoah’s full-court press forced the Royals to get the ball moving, which led to a lot of quick shots and turnovers. Eastern Hancock was unable to convert on most of these early chances as it trailed by four at the end of the first quarter.
“We try to extend our defense as much as we can without getting too tired,” Raiders coach Dameon Wyatt said. “We go based on what’s working. We have a lot of things we can throw at you defensively, and whatever is working that night, we’ll stick with.”
Shenandoah dropped back into the half court on defense early in the second quarter and still gave the Royals troubles. Perry and Soden started to get going offensively, and the lead began to widen. Perry led all scorers with 14 at the half and Shenandoah led 32-21.
The Raiders came out of the break and continued to impress. Hill made her presence known on the block, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds and scoring at will. The rebounding margin heavily favored Shenandoah, with Hill being the heaviest contributor. This led to the gap increasing by 21 points going into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter was much of the same. The Raiders dominated the boards and capitalized with second-chance points. The starters came out with three minutes left, and Shenandoah was victorious by 23 points.
“We talked about one of the keys to the game was team rebounding,” Wyatt said. “We got it done tonight. Erica and Jenna are going to get theirs, but if we can get some others to get in there and battle, we’re going to make it difficult for other teams to score.”
Perry led all scorers with 21 points, followed by Hill with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Soden added 13 points, and Stewart had 12 rebounds.
“Last year we were 3-2 at this time,” Wyatt said. “So, yeah, I’m pleased where we are at compared to a year ago. We know we got to get better every day. We’re back in here tomorrow at 9 (a.m.), ready to go.”
The Raiders look to continue their unbeaten stretch Saturday when they play Frankton at New Castle for an 11:30 a.m. girls basketball showcase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.