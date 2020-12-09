MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah’s long wait to start the boys basketball season ended at home Wednesday night, and the result was a 56-46 win over a tough foe in Daleville.
“It seems like such a long time that it was very good to play,” said Raiders coach Dave McCollough. “It’s not just that our season got cut short last year or started late this year, but we usually do a lot with them in June, and we did nothing, and we did very little in July."
As the Raiders wait for returning starters Andrew Bennett and Kameron Graddy to become available to play, the team’s current five openers played all but about 90 seconds of the 2020-21 debut. Each of them made a solid contribution.
Probably the longest wait of all was the one senior Michael Howard had to endure. He played varsity as a sophomore at Hagerstown and transferred to Shenandoah as a junior. The IHSAA forced him to miss a year of varsity because of the transfer, so he played junior varsity last season.
Howard made the most of his new opportunity. He hit his first two 3-point shots and both of his first-quarter free throws to help the home team to an 18-15 lead after one quarter. Daleville’s 3-point shooting kept the team in it as Dylan Scott and Tim Arnold each hit a pair of shots from long range.
A couple of quick fouls by both Jakeb Kinsey and Jasper Campbell forced the short-handed Raiders to adjust defensively.
“We had to pull back a little bit,” said McCollough. “I thought Daleville shot the ball very well.”
Kinsey ignited Shenandoah’s offensive outburst in the second period. He scored eight of the team’s 17 points, and the Raiders led 35-27 at intermission. Scott and Arnold each hit another trey in the second quarter for the visitors.
“In the second half, I thought we played much better defensively,” said McCollough.
Daleville scored eight fewer points in the second half than in the first.
“There were about six possessions throughout the game that made the difference,” said Daleville coach Tyler Stotler. “If you make mistakes against a team that good, they will make you pay for it.”
Kinsey led the Raiders with 16 points, eight in each half. His penetration after intermission was especially effective. He was also smart defensively, picking up just one foul the rest of the game, which allowed him to remain on the floor.
Howard was next with 14, but much of his value, along with that of Jasper Campbell, came in defending Daleville senior Cayden Gothrup. Gothrup had a big night against Elwood but was limited to four points in this game.
“This is probably the first time he’s ever been circled on a scouting report,” said Stotler. “I told him he had Howard on him, and he might be the best player he’ll go against all year.”
“Howard will have to do that along with Campbell and Graddy,” said McCollough. “They all have some meat on them.”
Campbell had 12 points, missing no shots from the field and adding six rebounds.
Kaden McCollough, playing through a broken bone in his wrist that has left him still a bit short of 100% in his recovery, didn’t hit shots at his usual percentage but still managed 11 points. Tanner Goff had a big three-point play in the fourth quarter and led the game with seven rebounds.
As a team, the Raiders hit 22 of 42 shots from the field.
“I thought we took good shots,” said Coach McCollough. “I am pleased with that.”
Arnold had a game-high 19 points, hitting 5-of-9 from long range.
“I think Arnold was the best player on the floor,” said Stotler. “I wouldn’t trade him for anybody out there.”
No other Bronco scored as many as the nine put up by Scott. Until the game’s final minute, Daleville went the entire game without a substitution.
“Our program is at the point where we don’t settle for moral victories,” said Stotler. “We’ve got players in the locker room who are (angry) that we let one get away that could have been a milestone win for our program. But we’ll learn from it.”
The Broncos (1-1) will go to Tri on Saturday for their next competition.
