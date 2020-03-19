With the cancellation of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament after completion of the sectional round, hoops fans could use a fix. Here is a glance at some of the more memorable games and performances from the 2019-20 season:
1. Jan. 4: Shenandoah 74, New Palestine 73 (OT)
Payback was on the minds of the Raiders as they looked to avenge their only regular season loss of the previous season, which also came in overtime.
The rematch did not disappoint.
Neither team led by more than five points. Four Raiders scored in double figures and Maximus Gizzi, New Pal's all-time leading scorer, poured in 31 for the Dragons. Rebounds were nearly even, and both teams valued the ball, committing just six turnovers each.
In the overtime session, it was Jakeb Kinsey, who led Shenandoah with 22 points, hitting the go-ahead runner in the lane in the closing moments. When Gizzi's drive to the basket missed at the buzzer, the Class 2A No.1 Raiders had their revenge.
2. Jan. 10, Madison County Championship: Alexandria 47, Pendleton Heights 44
The Tigers converted a suffocating third quarter of defense to overcome an early deficit and held on late for the program's first Madison County championship.
Led by 13 points and 10 rebounds by Tristan Ross, the Arabians led by 10 early before settling for a five-point halftime advantage.
But the Tigers held PH to just two third-quarter points and, led by 12 points from Rylan Metz and nine rebounds by Cade Vernetti, took a 36-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Arabians had their chances to win, but a late technical foul helped the Tigers hold on.
3. Nov. 30: Lapel 59, Frankton 57
If Carson Huber and Ethan Bates played against each other every night, there is no limit to how many points they could have scored.
Huber scored 21 for the Bulldogs and Bates 25 for the Eagles as the two arch-rivals battled all night.
But, after cutting into a sizable Lapel lead in the second half, a controversial foul called against Frankton put Huber at the free-throw line for the winning points.
Huber and Bates combined for 27 points in another memorable meeting during the Madison County tournament later in the season.
4. Feb. 14, #GuentherNation: Madison-Grant 66, Alexandria 59
Just a week after the passing of assistant coach Kyle Guenther, and mere hours following the memorial service, the Argylls played inspired basketball in overcoming a huge halftime deficit.
A sluggish first half led to M-G trailing 36-23 at the break before Grant Brown engineered a second-half resurgence.
With four players scoring in double figures, the Argylls took the lead before the third quarter had expired with a 24-9 run over those eight minutes.
Brown finished the game with 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals, and M-G connected on 10-of-20 3-point shots in the win.
5. March 7, Hagerstown Sectional Championship: Shenandoah 54, Northeastern 42
While the Raiders' state title hopes later were dashed by COVID-19, they appeared to be in peril against the Knights on the court before anything was postponed off it.
Trailing for much of the game, Shenandoah got a game-tying free throw from Blake Surface at the end of the third quarter before Kaden McCollough buried a 3-point basket to open the fourth.
That bomb by McCollough -- as well as Andrew Bennett's 1,000th career point on a three of his own -- began a 15-2 run to open the fourth as Shenandoah marched on to its fourth straight sectional championship.
Honorable Mention, ordered chronologically
Nov. 26: PH 66, Anderson 59 -- Ross 18 points and sets Arabians school record with 27 rebounds
Dec. 6: Lapel 49, PH 46 -- Kolby Bullard 16 points, Jamison Dunham 20 points
Dec. 28, Wapahani 43, Frankton 42 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse -- Ayden Brobston 17 points, 10 rebounds, game winner rimmed out at buzzer
Jan. 6: Lapel 67, Frankton 63, Madison County tournament first round -- Huber 25 points, Bates 22 points
Jan. 8: Alexandria 87, Anderson 85, Madison County tournament semifinal -- Marcus Armstrong 32 points, 9-of-12 3-point shooting for the Indians
Feb. 1: Lapel 49, Oak Hill 48 -- Bullard 16 points, game winning 3-point shot at buzzer
Feb. 6: Frankton 64, Hamilton Heights 56 (OT) -- Zach Davenport 18 points, Eagles overcome 13-point halftime deficit
Feb. 21: Alexandria 61, Frankton 58 (OT) -- Brennan Morehead game-winner
Feb. 21: Shenandoah 49, Pendleton Heights 47 -- Raiders 11-of-12 FT, Dunham 19 points
Feb. 27: Tipton 77, Lapel 70 (OT) -- Bullard 25 points, Bulldogs force OT after trailing 45-28 at halftime
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.