CRAWFORDSVILLE -- The one-two punch of juniors Kathryn Perry and Erikka Hill has carried the Shenandoah girls basketball team much of the year.
With a little help from their friends, they were more than enough to carry the Raiders into a regional championship game for the first time since 2007.
Perry led all players with 24 points, and Hill posted her 25th double-double in 26 games as Shenandoah held off South Putnam 61-47 Saturday morning.
The Eagles scored first, but thanks to some quick transition offense, that 2-0 advantage was the only deficit Shenandoah (24-2) faced.
The Raiders then went on an 11-1 run and, while Perry's 3-point basket gave Shenandoah its first lead at 5-2, it was a basket by Jenna Stewart and three straight scores from Rachel Soden that completed the run.
Getting contributions from the supporting cast was big for the Raiders early.
"We ran the floor well," Shenandoah coach Dameon Wyatt said. "They kept their heads up, and those baskets really helped us get going."
Soden and Stewart scored six points each for Shenandoah.
It was a lead the Raiders were able to maintain for much of the game, often in spite of themselves.
A Hill basket gave Shenandoah its biggest lead of the half at 22-9 early in the second quarter. But, thanks in large part to a glut of turnovers by the Raiders, South Putnam (18-7) could hang around. A banked 3-point basket at the horn by Eagles senior Lexi Vanihel cut the Raiders lead to 32-24 at halftime.
Remarkably, the Raiders added one point to their lead during the second quarter despite committing 11 turnovers in the second stanza.
It was a combination of regional nerves and pressure applied by the South Putnam defense that led to the miscues, according to Wyatt.
"We're going to turn the ball over. That's part of it with the nerves," he said. "Throughout the game, we held that eight-point lead. We just wanted to set our defense, get a couple buckets and we'd be all right."
The Eagles took advantage of three more Shenandoah turnovers early in the third quarter to cut into the lead, pulling to within 36-31 on a 3-point basket by senior Alex Bratcher.
But a Stewart 15-foot jumper and a field goal and free throw by Hill restored the Shenandoah lead to seven, and South Putnam got no closer.
Hill controlled the fourth quarter, scoring 11 points, grabbing three rebounds and two steals and drawing a charging call. She finished with 23 points, 19 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and four steals as the Raiders controlled the glass by a 43-36 margin.
"I'm just excited that I get another game with my girls," Hill said.
In addition to her scoring, Perry led all players with five assists while Stewart aided in the rebounding effort with eight of her own.
The one negative for Shenandoah was the 25 total turnovers.
"In the first part of the game, we were really nervous," Perry said. "One of our goals for the game was to limit the turnovers."
The Raiders will play Class 2A No. 1 Triton Central (25-0), which defeated Covenant Christian 66-49 in the second semifinal. The Tigers ended the Raiders' season in the sectional the last two years.
