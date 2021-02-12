MIDDLETOWN — Shenandoah is a team on a mission this season, as evidenced by a few of the favorite memories from the players honored Friday on the Raiders’ senior night.
“Stay tuned,” was Michael Howard’s response.
“There’s unfinished business,” said Jakeb Kinsey.
“It hasn’t happened yet,” said Andrew Bennett.
Clearly, Shenandoah, the 2019 regional champion who lost a chance to compete for a state championship last year, is on a redemption tour.
And the latest victim was the young Lapel Bulldogs
Bennett scored 24 points — leading four players in double figures — and the Raiders went on to a 92-35 rout of Lapel on Friday night, winning their 11th in a row, their fifth in a row over the Bulldogs and improving to 18-3 overall.
The Raiders were efficient on offense. After missing their first two shots, they made their next six in a row, scored the first 10 points and led the shocked Bulldogs 26-3 after the first quarter.
In the first half, it was Howard who led the way in scoring. He scored 13 of his 19 points in the first half as Shenandoah used its size and defensive quickness to consistently score easy baskets in transition.
“Our defense got steals, so we were able to convert steals, and then we rebounded well,” Raiders coach David McCollough said. “Our stats had it 28-16, so we were able to run off rebounds and off turnovers. And we have some kids who can run up and down the floor.”
Bennett scored 11 in the first half, but was just getting warmed up for the second act. He was 3-of-3 on 3-point baskets after halftime (3-of-4 for the game) and scored 13 second-half points before being pulled to loud applause from one of the largest crowds the Raiders had played in front of this season.
Bennett, recovering from a life-threatening football injury, is getting stronger day by day.
“I’m actually feeling a lot better. I think I’m back to 100% now,” Bennett said. “But I’ve still got to work, put in extra time and do the therapy.”
The crowd included Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Heady, who coached Shenandoah to the 1981 Final Four and won 379 games over 29 seasons after graduating from Frankton (1960) and Ball State.
He coached against the current Shenandoah coach when he was at Carmel and McCollough was at Noblesville.
“I didn’t know until right before the game that he was going to be here,” McCollough said. “We kind of waved at each other.”
Kinsey scored 18 points and had five assists, Kameron Graddy added 16 points and six rebounds and Kaden McCollough added nine points. Tanner Goff scored four points and had five rebounds off the Raiders’ bench.
For Lapel, led by 10 points from Landon Bair, this game will be put in the rearview mirror.
“If we still used VHS, you’d probably throw the tape out the window on the way home,” coach Justin Coomer said. “There’s a few things you can take from it and build off that.”
Corbin Renihan added eight points and seven rebounds.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday, with Shenandoah hosting Union in a varsity only contest at 6:30 p.m. while Lapel (7-11) will look to bounce back at home against Sheridan at 7:30 p.m.
